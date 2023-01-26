 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH AT 1 PM: Virginia folk trio Palmyra perform live from the Times-Dispatch newsroom

Palmyra, an up and coming folk trio, will be performing live from the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Thursday at 1 p.m.

The band plays traditional folk string music, but with a modern twist. Over the summer, Palmyra played at FloydFest where they were named the On-the-Rise winner.

The livestream has ended. A full video of the 30-minute performance will appear here this afternoon.

Cook's performance is the second in a series at the Richmond Times-Dispatch to showcase Richmond's vibrant music scene.
