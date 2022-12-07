Watch folk rock duo Colin & Caroline perform a concert in the RTD newsroom

Colin & Caroline, Live From the Fourth Floor
Acoustic folk rock duo Colin & Caroline performed a concert live from the Richmond Times-Dispatch newsroom on Wednesday, Dec. 7.
Videos from previous live performances
Erin & The Wildfire
The Richmond Times-Dispatch is getting in the Folk Fest spirit with a performance from Virginia folklife performer Josh Bearman.
Deau Eyes performs live in the RTD newsroom
It feels like too long ago that we had Kenneka Cook at the RTD for the Live from the Fourth Floor concert. The way she mixes it all as a one-woman show is awesome! Check out her song "Drinking Spirits". We shared a shorter version in 8@4 presented by Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside Furniture studio. #rva #richmond #virginia #visitvirginia #visitrichmond #kennekacook #localstories
The Last Real Circus performs Ghost during Live From the Fourth Floor Concert at RTD - 8@4 presented by Massey Cancer Center
