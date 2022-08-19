WATCH NOW: Deau Eyes performs in the Times-Dispatch newsroom

Deau Eyes, the band name for indie rock powerhouse Ali Thibodeau, performed live at the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Friday.

Born and raised in Mechanicsville, Thibodeau's imaginative indie rock sound is often mentioned by other musicians, like The Head and The Heart, when they talk about what’s exciting in Richmond music.

The livestream of her performance has ended but a recording appears above. This is the third in a series of live concerts from the RTD newsroom. Check out previous performances below.