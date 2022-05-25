 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW.: Richmond rock band The Last Real Circus performs from the RTD newsroom

The Last Real Circus

On Wednesday, May 25, the Richmond rock band The Last Real Circus performed live from the Richmond Times-Dispatch newsroom.

The Last Real Circus is an American indie rock band with a sound similar to The Lumineers but all their own. They will be performing at Friday Cheers this week for RVA Music Night featuring Spacebomb founder Matthew E. White and singer-songwriter Benet.

