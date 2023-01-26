 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch Virginia folk trio Palmyra perform live in the Times-Dispatch newsroom

Palmyra in Concert, Live From The Fourth Floor

Palmyra, an up and coming folk trio, performed live in the Richmond Times-Dispatch newsroom on Thursday.

The band plays traditional folk string music, but with a modern twist. Over the summer, Palmyra played at FloydFest where they were named the On-the-Rise winner.

The three met while attending JMU and lived in Floyd County before recently moving to Richmond. 

Read more about the band

