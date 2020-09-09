'We are GWAR, we’ll eat your car!' GWAR drive-in concert headed to The Diamond

Richmond’s intergalactic metal gods GWAR are taking over The Diamond with a drive-in concert on Saturday, Oct. 10.
The concert will take place in the parking lot at The Diamond at 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd.. Vehicles will be parked, socially distanced, and ticket holders can sit directly next to their vehicles in lawn chairs or on blankets. The band will perform on a large, raised stage with sound and lighting.
"This event is going to be the ultimate creature feature!" Blothar, lead vocalist, said via email. "It brings back the old days of drive-in theaters, but come to life! Pile in your rolling death traps, and turn on your windshield wipers! We are GWAR, we’ll eat your car!”
Tickets are available per vehicle, limit 4 people per car. “VIP Spew Row” available. No alcohol allowed at the event or in cars. Attendees must wear a mask when going to the restroom.
The concert is organized by The Broadberry Entertainment Group, which has been adapting to the coronavirus by hosting drive-in concerts at City Stadium this summer. The group recently added Virginia Center Commons as a venue for drive-in concerts, with jam band Kendall Street Company performing at the Henrico County mall property on Sept. 26.
The Broadberry Entertainment Group has also booked two pod-seating concerts at the Bon Secours Training Center off Broad Street. The first show, by Keller Williams on Sept. 25, has sold out.
Tickets range from $139.95 - $199.95 per vehicle for the GWAR concert, based on proximity to stage, and will go on sale Friday at www.TheBroadberry.com. The direct ticket link is here: http://bit.ly/gwarticket
To avoid long lines, merchandise will not be available at the show. GWAR merch, made specifically for the RVA Drive-In, will only be available online at https://bit.ly/gwarmerch.
