Wes Freed, Richmond artist for Drive-By Truckers albums, dies at 58

Wes Freed, a Richmond artist who created album covers for Drive-By Truckers and other rock bands, died on Sunday at the age of 58. Freed was diagnosed with colorectal cancer earlier this year.

Originally from the Shenandoah Valley, Freed moved to Richmond to attend Virginia Commonwealth University’s painting and printmaking department. He said he thought about moving to New York to be an artist, but found that Richmond was the perfect size for him.

In Richmond, he played in several bands, starting with the metal-infused The Mutant Drones and Mudd Helmet. Later, he joined the country band Dirt Ball and most recently, The Magbats, described as a country band with a punk rock attitude. Freed began illustrating posters for his punk shows, and the artwork – which was Southern, gothic and utterly unique – quickly caught on with other bands.

In 1997, Freed met Athens-based band Drive-By Truckers at an Atlanta show and invited them to the Capital City Barn Dance, a music series he ran in Richmond that showcased alt-country bands. After the Truckers played the concert, Freed invited them to stay in the Richmond home he shared with his then-wife Jyl, as he did with many of the bands he invited to the series.

“Their house basically looked like something from one of his paintings. It was a small house out [on] Mechanicsville Road with an attic. The yard was overgrown with wooden tombstones he had made immortalizing all of his favorite dead country singers [Hank, Husky, Parsons, Patsy Cline, and so on],” Patterson Hood, the lead singer for Drive-By Truckers, said via email.

“There was a well in the front yard and a skeleton appearing to be climbing out of it. He even had an old Triumph Motorcycle on the front porch with another skeleton riding it. Inside the house, his artwork was hanging basically covering every possible inch of space. He had a big dog that slept on the couch, which was halfway eaten. It was amazing. My partner Mike Cooley and I were already writing the album that would later become 'Southern Rock Opera.' When we walked in the door, we looked at each other and both said that Wes had to do the artwork for it. He’s been our visual artist ever since,” Hood wrote.

Freed in 2001 illustrated the cover for “Southern Rock Opera,” which showed a red-eyed owl flying over a burning field, plus 10 other covers for the Drive-By Truckers, including their recently released album, “Welcome 2 Club XIII.”

“It was a partnership in the truest sense,” Hood said of Freed’s art. “He made me see things in my songs that I hadn’t thought of yet. I know Cooley felt the same way. We considered him a part of our band.”

Freed’s distinctive, gothic, Southern art style became synonymous with the band, and he developed his own iconography, filled with ghosts, crows, possums and haunted woods. He even drew long-necked, black-flaming-looking birds dubbed the “Cooleybird” (named after Drive-By Truckers fellow front man Mike Cooley) that adorned several covers.

Hood paid tribute to Freed on the Drive-By Truckers’ Facebook page, writing, "25 years ago today I met one of my best friends in the whole world. Actually way beyond that. Wes Freed and his late wife Jyl invited Drive-By Truckers to play their Capital City Barn Dance. We stayed at their haunted house outside of Richmond, and the rest is history. And so much more. Today we’re all grieving. I hope to write more about it when I can breathe again. Wes is flying with the Cooleybirds. We’ll love you forever."

Jason Isbell, a former member of Drive-By Truckers, dedicated the song “Decoration Day” to Freed at his show in Charlottesville on Sunday.

“He was one of the first people I met on the road on tour with the Drive-By Truckers, many many years ago, more than 20 years ago," Isbell said to the crowd. "I slept on his couch with his dog. I loved him. He was a great man and a great artist and he painted the covers of all the Drive-By Truckers records. This is a song for him.”

Freed continued to create posters and artwork for many bands and projects. In 2010, he created the poster for the Richmond Folk Festival.

In 2019, Freed published “The Art of Wes Freed: Paints, Posters, Pin-Ups & Possums,” a coffee-table book featuring a wide range of his artwork, posters and paintings. Local record store Plan 9 is hoping to receive more copies in the weeks ahead.

Earlier this year, a GoFundMe campaign was launched to help Freed cover medical expenses related to his cancer diagnosis. The GoFundMe raised more than $30,000.

Freed was undergoing radiation and chemotherapy, but his death happened suddenly for many. News of Freed’s death was covered on several music sites, including RollingStone.com and Pitchfork.com.

“This was obviously quite the shock. Everyone who knew him is grieving very hard right now,” Hood wrote via email.

Fans and friends of Freed have been flooding the social media pages for the Drive-By Truckers, as well as for Freed’s own bands.

“People are writing in from all over, saying how much his music meant to them,” said Greg Weatherford, a friend and bandmate from The Magbats. “There are so many people with tattoos of his artwork. It’s really touching.”

When describing Freed, Weatherford said that he looked like a biker, but talked like “your best friend from art class.”

“He came from the Shenandoah Valley and brought that with him. He brought the folk tales and myths of that world with him wherever he went. It completely informed the songs he played. They all came out of that culture,” Weatherford said.

“If you knew his art, if you looked at his paintings and then listened to his lyrics and listened to him sing, the two were the same. His lyrics were like his paintings. He lived his art,” said Greg Harrup, a fellow bandmate and bass player for The Magbats.

“We used to joke that all the songs were about crows and liquor, scarecrows and ghosts,” Weatherford added.

“He was a creative genius,” said John Moser, another bandmate. “He was self-effacing in a lot of ways and didn’t have a heavy ego. He created all these beautiful songs that we enjoyed and played.”

Weatherford said that Freed's strong songwriting ability "is what drew the Drive-By Truckers to him. They understood someone who had the same sensibility, the same talent in that area.”

Freed is survived by his girlfriend, Jackie Folkes. No arrangements were available at press time.

“He was an irreplaceable part of our band and our lives. There’s a huge hole where he used to be that will never be filled. I’m totally devastated,” Hood said.