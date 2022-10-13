Must-see Halloween houses in Richmond area: Harry Potter house, Hellraiser house & giant skeletons

Richmond may be known as a tacky Christmas lights town. But those houses are starting to get some competition from Halloween houses decorated with over-the-top, creepy, spooky decorations.

If you want to see one of the best Halloween houses around town, make a beeline for the Harry Potter house at 3433 Floyd Ave. in the Museum District.

Kyle and Sarah Rasmussen have dressed up their house like a scene straight out of the book “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.”

There’s a 10-foot tall werewolf, Harry Potter holding an illuminated stag, the prisoner of Azkaban, three giant Dementors and a giant spider. The house is covered with lights and is quite the spectacle during the day or night.

Both Kyle and Sarah are Harry Potter fans, having read the books in middle school. But Kyle does most of the planning and decorating.

“Last year, we did ‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.’ We had a giant serpent and a floating car,” Kyle said.

Kyle said that planning started the year before, with prop-making beginning in July. He bought the werewolf at Home Depot, but he created the Dementors himself with PVC and chicken wire. He recreated the scene in the book where Harry is saved from the Dementors with the Patronus spell and an illuminated stag.

“Richmond has its own personality and spirit. It’s doing things like this that make things a little more colorful and bring the neighborhood together,” Kyle said.

“We’ve gotten lots of positive feedback. People seem to really enjoy it. And it’s a way to express yourself artistically,” he added.

Last year, the Rasmussens saw roughly 500 to 600 trick-or-treaters. This year, they’re planning for a similar turnout.

Heather Argyle, who lives in the neighborhood, pulled over while she was driving by to snap photos of the house, which has its own hashtag, #HarryonFloyd.

“This is just amazing. I love this neighborhood,” she said.

***

Just a few blocks away, a giant 12-foot-tall skeleton can be found climbing up the house at 3339 Kensington Ave.

His name is Skelē and he has his own Instagram page with 3,000 followers at @skelerva.

Giant skeletons have become all the rage at Home Depot. They cost $299 and sell out every year.

Justin Bowers, the homeowner at Kensington Ave., wanted a giant 12-foot-tall skeleton when they were first released in 2020, but he couldn’t find one anywhere.

Last year, he had a friend who worked at the Colonial Heights Home Depot tell him when the giant skeletons were going to hit the floor and Bowers was one of the first in line to buy one.

“I had this idea of the giant skeleton climbing up the side of the house,” Bowers said.

A graduate of the VCUarts program, Bowers learned how to weld to attach Skelē to the side of his house in the Museum District.

“It was going to be a Halloween thing,” Bowers said. But then he left Skelē up for Christmas and New Year’s. He gave Skelē a New Year’s eve headdress and a champagne bottle. For Valentine’s Day, he gave Skelē wings and a heart. For Easter, he sewed Skelē’s very own bunny-eared Easter bonnet.

“Everyone seemed to really enjoy it. It was a distraction from the pandemic that turned into a fun idea for the holidays,” Bowers said.

“I went to art school. I like the engineering aspect of it,” Bowers, who is now a product manager for Capital One, said. “I like to solve problems. This has been a fun project that allows me to do a little bit of both.”

“They don’t make accessories for 12-foot-tall [skeletons]. They would have to be ridiculously sized,” Bowers said.

For Halloween, Bowers added black wings and a flower crown to Skelē, as well as skeleton guard dogs, a giant inflatable ghost, an eight-foot-tall pumpkin tower and a fog machine.

And if you go around the corner, there’s another giant skeleton at 411 Roseneath Road. “We’re friends,” Bowers said of the two "rival" skeletons.

***

A few blocks away from the Harry Potter house, visitors can find the Hellraiser house at 3306 Floyd Ave. The house features a giant illuminated Hellraiser cube that spins around on the front lawn and a spooky-looking Pinhead man on the front porch. Heads, skulls and body parts hang from chain link hooks from the tree in the front yard. A skeleton on the sidewalk holds a sign that says, "I'm in hell. Help me by tagging your photos #FearonFloyd."

Over in Lakeside, 2105 Maplewood Road also features larger-than-life Halloween decorations this year with a giant scarecrow towering over the sidewalk, a giant spider encased in webs, flying witches, flickering lights and a skeleton sitting on the front walk with a sign that says "Soon."

In Henrico, The Haunt in Chamberlayne Farms is hosting a haunted walk-through experience again at 5914 Chamberlayne Road. Homeowners are already putting up super spooky decorations for the haunted walk-through experience on Halloween night from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. They have a Facebook page with more details.

There's even a Facebook group devoted to Halloween houses called the Tacky Halloween House Tour that points out over-the-top, super spooky, fog-machine worthy houses in the area. Like the Haunting at Rivermere, a house in Glen Allen at 10905 Pointer Holly Path decorated with creepy dolls that has an Instagram account.

And of course, Hanover Avenue in the Fan District will become the Halloween destination for trick-or-treating on Oct. 31. The die-hard houses decorate for one-day only on Halloween, in the tradition of Halloween on Hanover which dates back to the 1970s. The legend was that kids would walk to Fox Elementary School in the morning and then would come home to Halloween Town. Fox Elementary is still a burned out shell from the winter's devastating fire, but the tradition will continue this year with many Hanover houses decorating for Halloween and handing out thousands of pieces of candy.