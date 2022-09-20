My Chemical Romance singer in Richmond, visited Oregon Hill's Rest in Pieces

Gerard Way, lead singer of alternative rock band My Chemical Romance, was in Richmond recently and visited the Oregon Hill shop Rest in Pieces.

Rest in Pieces posted to its Facebook on Monday, "It’s kind of a big deal when your favorite musician shows up out of the blue - I can’t believe it y’all. Thank you so much @gerardway for stopping in 🦇."

Way is also the author of comic-book miniseries "The Umbrella Academy," which was turned into a Netflix series.

Rest in Pieces is an oddities and curiosities shop at 349 S. Laurel St. that sells items like skulls, a stuffed fox (for $499), preserved bats and more.