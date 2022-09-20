 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
My Chemical Romance singer in Richmond, visited Oregon Hill's Rest in Pieces

20171104_MET_WILD_BB01

Trent Stone, 20, (below sign, center, with hand to head) was the only living thing in the photo as he looked at the unusual items in the window of Rest in Pieces (RIP) a shop with "oddities & curiosities" at 349 S. Laurel Street near Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond, VA Friday, Nov. 3, 2017.

 BOB BROWN

Gerard Way, lead singer of alternative rock band My Chemical Romance, was in Richmond recently and visited the Oregon Hill shop Rest in Pieces.

Rest in Pieces posted to its Facebook on Monday, "It’s kind of a big deal when your favorite musician shows up out of the blue - I can’t believe it y’all. Thank you so much @gerardway for stopping in 🦇."

Way is also the author of comic-book miniseries "The Umbrella Academy," which was turned into a Netflix series.

Rest in Pieces is an oddities and curiosities shop at 349 S. Laurel St. that sells items like skulls, a stuffed fox (for $499), preserved bats and more.

A call for comment from Rest in Pieces was not returned.

