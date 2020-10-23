Nationally, 1/3 of museums may be lost due to COVID; Richmond-area museums report lower attendance, layoffs, revenue loss

Richmond–area museums reopened this summer and fall after being closed for four to six months due to the coronavirus, but as expected, none of them have returned to “business as usual.”

Lower attendance, layoffs and massive financial losses in the millions are the new normal, as well as additional expenses for COVID-19 safety precautions.

Museum attendance and activity isn’t expected to return to normal for at least another year or two, pushing into late 2020 or 2021, according to recent reports, as well as studies done by a variety of Virginia museums, according to Jamie Bosket, president and CEO, of the Virginia Museum of History & Culture.

A recent national survey of the American Alliance of Museums said that as many as one in three U.S. museums may be forced to shutter because of the impacts of COVID-19.

“The financial impact [of the pandemic] has been unprecedented – probably the most significant financial disruption in our modern history” at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, Bosket said.

“Since the arrival of COVID, we estimate that we have lost nearly $2 million in revenues, which is about a quarter of our overall annual operating budget. Of course, there is no real end in sight yet for museums like the VMHC,” he said.