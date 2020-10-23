Nationally, 1/3 of museums may be lost due to COVID; Richmond-area museums report lower attendance, layoffs, revenue loss

Richmond–area museums reopened this summer and fall after being closed for four to six months due to the coronavirus, but as expected, none of them have returned to “business as usual.”
Lower attendance, layoffs and massive financial losses in the millions are the new normal, as well as additional expenses for COVID-19 safety precautions.
Museum attendance and activity isn’t expected to return to normal for at least another year or two, pushing into late 2020 or 2021, according to recent reports, as well as studies done by a variety of Virginia museums, according to Jamie Bosket, president and CEO, of the Virginia Museum of History & Culture.
A recent national survey of the American Alliance of Museums said that as many as one in three U.S. museums may be forced to shutter because of the impacts of COVID-19.
“The financial impact [of the pandemic] has been unprecedented – probably the most significant financial disruption in our modern history” at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, Bosket said.
“Since the arrival of COVID, we estimate that we have lost nearly $2 million in revenues, which is about a quarter of our overall annual operating budget. Of course, there is no real end in sight yet for museums like the VMHC,” he said.
And they’re not alone. Most area museums are reporting similar losses and uncertainties about the future ahead.
Attendance drops 50% or more at most local museums
Attendance is down at museums across the city.
At the VMFA, this year’s attendance is currently at 69% of last year’s numbers. From July to October 2019, attendance was 126,054. This year, attendance during the same time period was 87,279.
“Treasures of Ancient Egypt: Sunken Cities,” the visiting ticked exhibit, was projected to draw 68,625 visitors since it opened in July. But those projections were made before the coronavirus hit.
The exhibit has only drawn 36,116 visitors, roughly 53% of projected attendance. The traveling exhibit has been extended and will remain on view until January 18, 2021.
The Valentine is at about 30% attendance of pre-COVID numbers, as is the Virginia Museum of History & Culture. The American Civil War Museum, which opened last year after merging the White House of the Confederacy with Historic Tredegar, reports that it is at roughly 50% attendance.
The Science Museum of Virginia, which has been open since Sept. 4 and is currently closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, is seeing about 48% of regular attendance.
Many museums aren’t expecting that number to rise any time soon.
“[G]eneral visitation may return slowly in 2021, but major events will likely continue to be impacted for many months,” the VMHC’s Bosket said. “School group visitation, which is a mainstay of many museums…will likely be stalled even longer as a result of school protocols and funding issues which will probably linger for several years,”
Millions lost due to museum closures; layoffs at most
At the VMFA, the total revenue loss for fiscal year 2020 was $2.3 million, which resulted from the loss of earned and enterprise revenues. The museum reported that they anticipate an additional loss of $1.5 million in revenue in fiscal year 2021.
Expenses related to COVID-19, such as employee extended emergency leave, PPE, contract tracing, and medical and safety supplies, are anticipated to incur an additional $2.2 million in expenses.
The Children’s Museum of Richmond is just getting back on its feet after being closed for six months. During that time, they lost over $1 million in earned revenue, had to permanently close the Fredericksburg location and the Short Pump satellite location, and layoff 75% of its staff. Many remaining members took a reduction in hours or a reduction in pay.
“The financial impact of the pandemic has been severe,” Danielle Ripperton, executive director of CMoR, said.
The Science Museum of Virginia lost roughly $3 million this year, including facility rentals, admissions, Shop4Science and the café, which has been closed, museum officials said.
The Science Museum cut their staffing level in half, from 130 employees to 64. Furloughs of one day per pay period are still in effect for remaining museum staff, according to the museum.
Due to safety precautions, the Children’s Museum of Richmond is only offering timed ticketed sessions and keeping the building at 14% full. The museum altered its operating hours and is also only open Thursdays through Sundays.
“Attendance on both Thursdays and Fridays is still very light – we would love to see more families those days,” Ripperton said. “More than ever, we need the community’s support and donations to remain viable.”
Some museums have made drastic measures to cope with the changing landscape.
The VMHC decided to move up a massive $30-million renovation plan that was originally planned for 2022. Instead, they broke ground in October for the massive renovation that will bring a new café, outdoor seating and an immersive theater.
“Overlapping the long-planned disruption of construction with the currently unsustainable and uncontrollable disruption is a saving grace for us,” Bosket said.
The Science Museum of Virginia is also currently building a new parking lot while attendance is down.
The Valentine has been able to offer free admission since it reopened due to support from donors and grants; admission typically costs $10 for an adult.
“It was important to us to make sure that there were no barriers for people who wanted to visit the Valentine. People in the midst of COVID must have safe places to reflect and learn and be entertained. We all need breaks and the Valentine is that perfect place,” Bill Martin, director of the museum, said.
Some museums have decided to sell off famous artworks to keep money coming in. The Everson Museum of Art in Syracuse, N.Y., recently sold a Jackson Pollock painting for $13 million and Springfield Museums in Massachusetts sold their Picasso for $4.4 million, according to Bloomberg.
But the VMFA, a state supported and privately endowed institution, hasn’t had to do that. The VMFA said that they’ve been able to balance the fiscal year 2020 and 2021 budgets through a combination of strong reserves, additional fundraising, and budget management.
Likewise, the Science Museum of Virginia is a state agency with support from a private foundation. Larger, more established cultural institutions with multiple revenue streams have a more stable future than smaller, private museums with no financial safety net.
"We're settling in for the long haul," Richard Conti, chief wonder officer of the Science Museum, said. While he said the museum will be able to "weather the storm," he also said, "I don't know if we'll ever see the volume [of attendance] we saw before this. We had three to five years of record attendance growth."
He described Richmond as a "museum city" that values its cultural institutions.
"Richmond museums are very fortunate," the Valentine's Martin said. "That said none of us will be the same. There will be changes in programs and exhibitions and how we operate and are funded."
