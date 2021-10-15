New $5 million endowment to benefit Richmond Ballet, Richmond Symphony, SPARC, Virginia Opera & Virginia Repertory Theatre

Stoner Winslett, artistic director of the Richmond Ballet, said that the Ballet will use the funds for a variety of purposes, such as commissioning new works for the professional company, creating costumes or scenery for student performances, or expanding community engagement efforts through Minds in Motion, a program that brings dance instruction to schools across the state.

“We could not be more grateful for this generous gesture that will assist us in furthering our mission of awakening and uplifting the human spirit,” she said in a statement.