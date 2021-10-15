New $5 million endowment to benefit Richmond Ballet, Richmond Symphony, SPARC, Virginia Opera & Virginia Repertory Theatre

A new $5 million endowment has been created to benefit five major Richmond performing arts group including the Richmond Ballet, the Richmond Symphony, SPARC, Virginia Opera and Virginia Repertory Theatre.
Local philanthropists from The Reinhart Foundation, a charity organization founded by the Reinhart family, have partnered with the Community Foundation for a greater Richmond to create the Reinhart Foundation Endowment for the Performing Arts
“Richmond is fortunate to have an extraordinary pool of incredibly talented singers, dancers, actors, instrumentalists, educators, and skilled technical support teams, paired with a number of well-equipped performance venues and facilities,” William Reinhart, president of the Reinhart Foundation, said in a statement. “The Reinhart Foundation is honored to have this opportunity to help ensure that Richmond continues to be a leader in cultural diversity for its residents.”
The fund will create yearly grants to the Richmond Ballet, the Richmond Symphony, SPARC, Virginia Opera and Virginia Repertory Theatre.
This fund will be administered by the Community Foundation for a greater Richmond. Each year, the income resulting from the $5 million endowment will be distributed equally among the Richmond Ballet, the Richmond Symphony, SPARC, Virginia Opera and Virginia Repertory Theatre.
Stoner Winslett, artistic director of the Richmond Ballet, said that the Ballet will use the funds for a variety of purposes, such as commissioning new works for the professional company, creating costumes or scenery for student performances, or expanding community engagement efforts through Minds in Motion, a program that brings dance instruction to schools across the state.
“We could not be more grateful for this generous gesture that will assist us in furthering our mission of awakening and uplifting the human spirit,” she said in a statement.
The Reinhart Foundation was founded in 2000 by Myron “Bud” Reinhart, the longtime president of the Richmond-based cushion manufacturer, ER Carpenter Co. He was also an ardent supporter of the performing arts, food access initiatives, housing and recovery programs, nursing scholarships and healthcare, and services for individuals with disabilities. After his death 2020, his family wanted to honor the Foundation’s commitment to Richmond’s performing arts community by creating this endowed fund.