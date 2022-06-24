New Arthur Ashe documentary "Citizen Ashe" to premiere on CNN

Arthur Ashe has been one of Richmond’s most famous icons for decades thanks to his success in breaking down racial barriers in the tennis world. His name had been honored and memorialized across Richmond on streets, building and in art. Now, his life is captured on screen through the documentary “Citizen Ashe” which will debut on air on CNN Sunday, the night before the 135th Wimbledon.

“Citizen Ashe” follows the tennis legend through his college and professional career. In 1975, Ashe became the first Black man to win a singles title. He remains the only Black man to win the singles title at Wimbledon as well as the U.S. Open and the Australian Open. The film follows Ashes' storied and eventful life, from his trip to South Africa during apartheid to a tactful battle with Jimmy Connors to his post-career activism.

“I saw Arthur Ashe play in the 1968 US Open when I was six years old and always followed his career intently, as much off the court as on the court. He was a champion on the court, but was more concerned with making the world a better place. For me, the great takeaway from Arthur Ashe’s life is that he urged everyone to not sit by and do nothing when you see an injustice. Arthur always said: ‘start where you are, use what you have, to do what you can,’” Emmy-award winning director Rex Miller said in a statement about his inspiration for the film. The film was also directed by Academy Award-nominee Sam Pollard.

Documentaries on Arthur Ashe have been done before, but what makes "Citizen Ashe" stand out is that the documentary is told largely in Arthur Ashe’s own narrative voice.

Miller came across a transcript of the interviews Ashe and his memoir writer Arnold Rampersad made for Ashe's memoir "Days of Grace."

"We reached out to Rampersad and he gave us 33 microcassettes of Arthur talking about everything in his life -- the people and issues of his time -- and that became the skeleton of our project," Miller said.

In "Citizen Ashe," Ashe tells his own story through a compilation of interviews through his life supplemented with interviews from those who knew him best including his brother Johnnie Ashe and wife Jeanne Moutoussamy-Ashe. Tennis legends Billie Jean King, John McEnroe, Donald Dell, Charlie Pasarell and Lenny Simpson also share intimate interviews about Ashe's life and how he influenced athletes who came after him.

“Growing up in segregated Richmond and playing on segregated courts, Arthur Ashe became a leader in the Black community, advocating for racial equality in the United States and abroad,” Dr. Monroe Harris Jr., a local oral surgeon and president of VMFA’s board of trustees, said in a statement. “As a respected athlete, he defied stereotypes, used his platform to give voice to social justice issues and gave agency to other Black athletes.”

On Saturday, Miller will be attending a free screening of the film "Citizen Ashe" at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, followed by a panel discussion featuring Arthur Ashe's brother Johnnie Ashe and sister Loretta Harris and moderated by historian Dr. Lauranett Lee. All spots to the free screening have already been reserved.

“I learned that Arthur Ashe was different from who I thought he was in the 1960s. He was more than just a phenomenal tennis player,” Miller said. “I wanted this film to shed light on the man. Arthur was also deeply committed to activism and to educating others about HIV/AIDS after he was diagnosed.”

Born in Richmond, Ashe faced segregation and racism throughout his childhood. He attended Maggie L. Walker for a three years before transferring his senior year to St. Louis to play tennis at integrated indoor courts.

Known for his cool, calm and collected temperament on the court Ashe gained respect as an athlete in the predominately white “country club” sport. After winning the US Open in 1968, Ashe began to use his influence to speak out for civil rights, and he utilized his calm nature and education to advocate for equality. With his racket, Ashe wrote history and paved the way for athletes like Serena and Venus Williams who appear in the film.

Ashe was forced to stop playing tennis because of heart issues. After undergoing bypass and receiving a blood transfusion, Ashe contracted HIV. In 1993, Ashe passed away from AIDS-related pneumonia.

Passionate about humanitarian causes and education, Ashe’s legacy continues to inspire black athletes. Today his statue is the soul occupant on Monument Avenue.

"Citizen Ashe" will debut on CNN on Sunday night at 9 p.m., the night before the 135th Wimbledon.