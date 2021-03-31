New home furnishing shop The Flourish Collective brings Virginia makers and designers together in Jackson Ward

If you miss visiting local home furnishing retailers, think Williams & Sherrill and Ruth & Ollie, where you could touch and feel the fabrics and furniture, be sure to check out The Flourish Collective in Jackson Ward.

The appointment-only showroom showcases furniture and home décor created by Virginia makers and designers.

“There is so much talent in Richmond,” founder Stevie McFadden said. The Flourish Collective is meant to be a “space where we can bring them all together.”

Stepping in to The Flourish Collective space feels like entering an eclectic, lovingly decorated home. There are handwoven bedspreads and textiles sourced by local designer Jamie Coffey, buttery leather chairs from furniture designer Four Hands, and colorful Turkish rugs sourced by Tracey Love layered across the floor.

“I’m the kind of person who wanted unique finds for my home,” McFadden said.

McFadden, who worked in the business world in human resources and leadership development before transitioning to home design, said she was frustrated and saddened by the closing of Williams & Sherrill and Ruth & Ollie — places where customers and designers could touch and feel the furniture and fabrics in the store.