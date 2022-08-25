New Oktoberfest event and bier garden headed to Maymont this fall

Maymont is bringing a taste of Oktoberfest to Richmond this fall with a new two-day Bavarian-style festival called Bier-Garden on Sept. 23-24.

"Bring family and friends to the Festhaus on the Carriage House Lawn to hoist a stein filled with Paulaner’s Oktoberfest bier, a local craft beer or cider. Enjoy live music, yard games and fire pits while eating authentic German fare, including bratwurst by The Mayor Meats, and schnitzel, sauerkraut, pretzels and more crafted by Capital Ale House. Lederhosen and dirndls encouraged," Maymont announced in a press release.

Tickets to the event cost $10 for adults and $5 for children, with beer and food costing extra. For example, one 12-ounce beer will cost $7 or you can upgrade to a German stein for $18 which includes a free drink token and 16-ounce pours.

There will be a Kinderzone for Kids on Saturday, Sept. 23 with entertainment from Tony Tunes and Jonathan Austin, Bavarian crafts and gingerbread heart necklaces, face painting and inflatable games.

Entertainment in the Festhaus tent will include the Pay Rent Brass Band on Friday night, polka from The Original Elbe Musikanten German Band on Saturday with a German dance troupe performance; and local ensemble Dalton Dash on Saturday night.

“When the trees start changing color and the air turns crisp, Maymont is a perfect place for an outdoor celebration,” Parke Richeson, Maymont's executive director, said in a statement.

And that's not the only new thing at Maymont this fall.

Maymont will also host a grand opening weekend for its new Welcome Center in the renovated 1908 Stone Barn on Sept. 16-18. Maymont will also reopen the updated exhibit, “In Domestic Service: Work and Life in the Gilded Age” in the mansion, as well as open the third floor of the mansion for the first time as a hands-on history space.

For more information, visit maymont.org.