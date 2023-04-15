Maymont has launched a self-guided audio walking tour for visitors to become more acquainted with the history of the park.

The Historic Garden Tour utilizes an audio device and an illustrated map showing the locations of the nine stops on the tour of the Italian Garden, the Cascade fountain staircase and two gazebos situated between Maymont Mansion and the Stone Barn.

The tour narrative explains the history and design influences that shaped the Italian Garden, as well as the surrounding landscape, as envisioned by Sallie Dooley and brought to life by Noland and Baskervill, one of Richmond’s leading architectural firms, along with the talents and labor of dozens of gardeners and groundskeepers. Those on the tour may visit the stops in any order they wish.

The tour begins at either the Mansion or the Stone Barn Welcome Center, where visitors pick up the audio device and map. The tours will be available on Fridays, Saturdays and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The tour can be reserved online or in-person. Ticket prices are $8 for adults and $6 for children ages 3-12, and is free to Maymont members and Museums for All participants, who just need to show an EB cad at the door.

For Virginia’s Historic Garden Week, April 15-22, the tour will be available four extra weekdays, Monday-Thursday.

The tour is the latest in a series of history-centered tours and facility makeovers, including the new welcome center and learning space in the renovated Stone Barn, which were made possible by a special state grant.

Visit maymont.org for more information.

