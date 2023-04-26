Calling all "Jersey Shore" fans.

Pauly D, from MTV's "Jersey Shore" cast, is headed to Richmond to DJ at The Park at RVA on May 19.

Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased on eventbrite.com.

According to the release, "DJ Pauly D has traveled the world bringing his infectious flare to his DJ performances. The Park is thrilled to have him host an unforgettable night this May for a party like Richmond has never seen before."

At The Park, which opened in the fall, visitors will also find also bowling, mini-golf, and a six-restaurant food hall they can sample while getting down to DJ Pauly D's grooves.

"Jersey Shore" ran on MTV from 2009 to 2012 and featured a hard-drinking, partying crew of reality TV stars, including Pauly D. He has since had a music career, appeared on several other reality TV shows and has a daughter with Nikki Hall, who he met on the reality dating show "Double Shot at Love."