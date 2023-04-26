From staff reports
Calling all "Jersey Shore" fans.
Pauly D, from MTV's "Jersey Shore" cast, is headed to Richmond to DJ at
The Park at RVA on May 19.
Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased on
eventbrite.com.
According to the release, "DJ Pauly D has traveled the world bringing his infectious flare to his DJ performances. The Park is thrilled to have him host an unforgettable night this May for a party like Richmond has never seen before."
At The Park, which opened in the fall, visitors will also find also bowling, mini-golf, and a six-restaurant food hall they can sample while getting down to DJ Pauly D's grooves.
"Jersey Shore" ran on MTV from 2009 to 2012 and featured a hard-drinking, partying crew of reality TV stars, including Pauly D. He has since had a music career, appeared on several other reality TV shows and has a daughter with Nikki Hall, who he met on the reality dating show "Double Shot at Love."
The Park at RVA
The Park at RVA is a new multi-million-dollar entertainment facility opening in the Diamond area in Richmond, Va. on November 30, 2022. The space offers 55,000 square feet of games, including virtual golf, 18 lanes of duck pin bowling and indoor miniature golf, as well as an indoor beer garden with more than 30 self-pour taps, a food hall, a karaoke room and a comedy club. Here, final preparations are being made for opening on November 22, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
The Park at RVA is located at 1407 Cummings Drive, in the city’s Diamond District. The space is set to open Wednesday.
Eva Russo
Eva Russo
Eva Russo
Eva Russo
Eva Russo
Eva Russo/times-dispatch
Eva Russo
Eva Russo
Eva Russo
Guests entering The Park at RVA will be greeted by a 60-foot-long bar, which the venue says is the largest in Virginia.
Eva Russo
Eva Russo
The Park at RVA, an $8 million, 55,000-square-foot entertainment facility, opens Wednesday near The Diamond in Richmond. The space offers games, including virtual golf, miniature golf, duckpin bowling; an indoor beer garden (shown here) with more than 30 self-pour taps; a food hall; a karaoke room; and a comedy club.
photos by Eva Russo/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Eva Russo
Eva Russo
Eva Russo
Bartender Jonathan Shriver tests out one of the 18 lanes of duckpin bowling at The Park at RVA. Duckpin bowling has smaller pins and lanes than traditional bowling.
photos by Eva Russo/times-dispatch
Eva Russo
Eva Russo
Eva Russo
Eva Russo
Eva Russo
Friday & Saturday
The Park RVA is kicking off its comedy series this weekend with a stand-up set from Jeremy "Burpie" Alsop, a former cast member on Nick Cannon’s “Wild n Out” and MTV’s “Joking Off,” and a semifinalist on Kevin Hart’s Miller Lite comedy act search. 7 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday. 1407 Cummings Drive. $15-$20.
www.ThePark.com
Eva Russo