Outdoor concerts are returning to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden for the first time this summer, with a few changes due to the coronavirus.
Flowers After 5, the outdoor concert series, will return on Thursday nights from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in August and September.
The Garden is also introducing Fridays Al Fresco, where the Garden will stay open until 9 p.m., on Fridays in August and September.
Face coverings will be required inside and strongly suggested outside. Tickets will be limited and are required for all guests, including members. Tickets will be available online only, no walk-up tickets will be issued. Tickets will go on sale later in July at lewisginter.org.
Here are some more adjustments that have been made for Flowers After 5 this summer:
• The musicians are splitting into soloists or duos and performing in two locations -- on the terrace in front of Bloemendaal House and at The Luck Garden, in front of the Kelly Education Center -- allowing for social distancing and providing background music for evening strolls and dining.
• Guests can purchase boxed dinners, sandwiches, salads, kids’ meals, snacks, desserts and drinks online at lewisgintercafe.com from the Garden.
• There will be small stations scattered throughout the Garden for attendees to purchase beer, wine and hard seltzers. Guests are invited to bring their own blankets and chairs.
• The second and fourth Thursday nights are Fido’s Nights when guests are allowed to bring leashed dogs.
• Some areas of the Garden will remain closed, such as areas of the Children’s Garden. Restrooms will be available.
• The event is rain or shine; no refunds. In cases of hazardous weather, the event would be cancelled. Cost is $14 adults; $11 senior citizens (65+); $8 children age 3-12; free for children under 3 and members.
In a normal year, Flowers After 5 typically draws 500 to 700 visitors over a four-hour period.
The line-up includes performers from the following bands:
Aug 6: Whiskey Rebellion Bluegrass
Aug 13: Paul Urban and Friends and Ken Von Kellner, also a Fido’s Night
Aug 20: Triple Crossing Jazz Project
Aug 27: Hazeltone and Steel Pan Music, also a Fido’s Night
Sept 3: U&I Latin Band and Holy River
Sept 10: Love Redemption and piano jazz with Andrew McCarty, also a Fido’s Night
Sept. 17: Dead Letter Officers and Rick Shaffer
Sept 24: Antique Melody Show and Jordan and Erin, also a Fido’s Night
***
The Garden is also introducing a new event, Fridays Al Fresco, where it will stay open until 9 p.m. on Friday nights in August and September.
While anyone can enjoy the extended hours on Friday night, the event is designed to be a relaxing evening for couples or friends to spend time together while socially distanced from others in the Garden.
Tickets must be purchased online; boxed food will be available for sale, as well as beer and wine. Blankets are provided, or guests can bring their own or lawn chairs.
Admission to both Flowers After 5 and Fridays Al Fresco include the new outdoor exhibit M&T Bank Wind, Waves and Light.
The Garden will continue to follow state guidelines regarding COVID-19 and any changes in phases have the potential to impact the event. More information at lewisginter.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.