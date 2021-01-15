Over 2 million people visited James River Park in 2020; Virginia Capital Trail saw 1.2 million

That means the new permit won’t apply to any of the put-in spots in Richmond, like Pony Pasture or Huguenot Flatwater or Tredegar.

But it will apply to Osborne Landing in Henrico, as well as the Maidens and Watkins boat landings in Powhatan, which are owned or managed by DWR.

The permit fee is $4 for one day use or $23 for an annual pass. Permits can be purchased at the Go Outdoors Virginia app or at gooutdoorsvirginia.com. A full list of boating access sites requiring a permit can be found at dwr.virginia.gov.

Greg Velzy, a local paddle sports instructor, said that he can understand the need for fees to help fund the maintenance costs of access points used by all, but he said the implementation is going to be difficult.