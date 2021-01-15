Over 2 million people visited James River Park in 2020; Virginia Capital Trail saw 1.2 million

In a pandemic year, the outdoors was booming.
In 2020, James River Park System reported this week that it reached over 2.1 million visitors. That’s an increase from 1.9 million in 2019 and 1.4 million in 2018.
JRPS had its highest monthly total in July with 244,611 visitors to the park. The most popular entry points were Belle Isle North, T. Tyler Potterfield Bridge North, and Pony Pasture. The park system has been tracking visitor counts since 2014.
In the year ahead, as part of the master plan, the Department of Parks and Recreation said it will be working on increasing universal accessibility throughout the park and river, exploring safe and accessible connections between Huguenot Flatwater and Pony Pasture and working with the Capital Region Land Conservancy to move forward with putting 180 park acres under easement to protect green space in perpetuity.
Venture Richmond has also been seeing increased visitation to downtown outdoor attractions. Their counters have reported a 125% increase in Canal Walk visits, and a 45% increase in usage of the T. Tyler Potterfield Memorial Bridge to and from Brown's Island.
During a pandemic when many businesses were closed and people were working from home, the outdoors provided a necessary outlet and release.
“We heard from so many people that the downtown riverfront and the Canal Walk are safe, socially-distanced destinations as people look to get out of their houses and enjoy the outdoors. More than ever, it was downtown’s back yard,” Lisa Sims, CEO of Venture Richmond, said via email.
“Although visitation would peak on weekends, the real surprise was the incredible number of people out there working, picnicking, and recreating on any given weekday,” Sims said. “We also know that the presence of COVID, and being homebound for many, motivated people to pursue outdoor hobbies like running, cycling and paddling. Downtown’s riverfront, and particularly Brown’s Island and the Canal Walk, really serve as a nexus for those activities.”
Those areas also act as connectors to the James River Park System and the Virginia Capital Trail, which has also seen an increase in visitation this year.
The Virginia Capital Trail, which spans 52 miles, has seen 1.2 million usage in 2020, a 42% increase from 835,271 in 2019.
"The Virginia Capital Trail has been a lifeline for people since COVID hit. It's provided them a safe haven to reconnect with themselves and nature, a place where they can enjoy fitness and recreation, socialize safely and relieve stress," Cat Anthony, executive director, said.
***
In other outdoor news, a new boat landing access fee for canoeing and kayaking in Va. has gone into effect this year.
But don’t panic, Richmond kayakers. The new permit plan only affects boat access sites owned or managed by the Department of Wildlife Resources.
That means the new permit won’t apply to any of the put-in spots in Richmond, like Pony Pasture or Huguenot Flatwater or Tredegar.
But it will apply to Osborne Landing in Henrico, as well as the Maidens and Watkins boat landings in Powhatan, which are owned or managed by DWR.
The permit fee is $4 for one day use or $23 for an annual pass. Permits can be purchased at the Go Outdoors Virginia app or at gooutdoorsvirginia.com. A full list of boating access sites requiring a permit can be found at dwr.virginia.gov.
Greg Velzy, a local paddle sports instructor, said that he can understand the need for fees to help fund the maintenance costs of access points used by all, but he said the implementation is going to be difficult.
For instance, he leads several large groups that put in at Watkins Landing and paddle down to Robious Landing. But currently there aren't any permits available which cover groups where the leaders won't know the exact names, ages and numbers until they arrive on-site. At this time the only permits available need to be placed 30 days in advance. He also wonders if he would be able to purchase an annual fee that would cover that, and all volunteers and staff that are assisting.
“It’s going to be a slippery slope,” he said.
