Owner of Chop Suey Books selling the shop, along with WonTon the cat

Chop Suey Books, the Carytown bookstore that’s been written about by the New York Times and ranked the best bookstore in the state, is being sold by long-time owner Ward Tefft. Tefft has owned the store for nearly 20 years.

“The new owners, Berkley and Chris McDaniel, are long-time customers who have been in the Richmond area since the ‘80s, and we are all really excited about the new chapter for the store,” Tefft said.

The sale is expected to be completed by the end of this week. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

The sale includes all the intellectual property and assets affiliated with Chop Suey Books, including its Instagram account and the beloved bookstore cat WonTon.

WonTon has been a resident of Chop Suey Books since 2008 and can be spotted around the book shop and in the bright murals that adorn its walls.

“Ward and his employees have created such a lovely space and community, we want to keep it like that and grow it,” Berkely McDaniel said. “We want to make as few changes as possible and keep the same vibe and the same kind of books.”

The only big change they’re planning is implementing a new inventory system, which the store doesn’t currently have.

***