Pandemic New Year's Eve in Richmond: How Richmond restaurants, bars and venues are celebrating the holiday

In a year of social distancing, forget ringing in the New Year at a crowded bar with a bunch of people at the stroke of midnight.
Dancing is also off the table this New Year’s Eve. Or doing shots at a bar. Or even standing closer than six feet to a stranger without a mask on indoors.
This is New Year’s Eve in a pandemic . And things are looking pretty different at Richmond restaurants and bars.
Seated dinners, temperature checks and wearing masks will be the new normal this New Year’s Eve.
With Gov. Ralph Northam’s COVID-19 curfew in place, last call for most restaurants will be at 9:30 p.m. or 10 p.m., long before the countdown to 2021 begins.
“No one is going to be out in any restaurant in the state when the ball drops,” Bobby Kruger, general manager of Brambly Park, the urban winery near Scott’s Addition, said.
The sprawling two-acre park with spread-out picnic tables in front of a live music stage has become a popular destination for socially distanced outings that can accommodate up to 200 people in separate pods. But in October, when COVID-19 cases began to rise, Brambly Park hit pause on their outdoor events.
The winery had conversations about planning a New Year’s Eve event, but ultimately decided to nix it.
“With the rising cases and deaths [from COVID-19], it felt really tone deaf to plan a large gathering,” Kruger said.
Instead Brambly Park will be offering a New Year's Eve to-go kit complete with a cocktail, shooter and party favors instead. The restaurant and heated patio will also be open during its normal business hours from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
“We don’t want to do anything that puts anyone in a difficult position. We want to make sure we’re doing what’s best for everybody,” Kruger said.
The to-go kits will also include a code to local DJ Duffy’s NYE Twitch feed where he will be spinning records until 1 a.m. “We thought people may still want to be festive and have fun at home,” Kruger said.
Many Richmond restaurants and venues have had to get creative with their New Year’s Eve plans, if they’re planning anything at all.
At the Switch Pop Up Bar, the restaurant is hosting a Midnight in Paris themed dinner to get around the problem of the New Year’s Eve countdown.
“At 6 p.m., it will be midnight in Paris. We’ll be doing a countdown and a champagne toast,” Shah said. The four-course prix fixe menu will be French inspired with French cuisine and champagne for $50.
“We had to get really creative this year, to make sure everything is a sitting experience,” Shah said. “It’s hard to keep the six-foot distance when people are standing.”
Tang & Biscuit, the indoor shuffleboard social club in Scott's Addition, has gone a similar route and will be hosting a British-themed New Year’s Eve party with music from The Crain Brothers Band and a countdown to 7 p.m., which is midnight London time.
At Kabana Rooftoop in past years, the New Year’s Eve event sold out quickly with guests dancing to DJs long into the night.
This year, Kabana can only seat 55 people at one time. Kabana will host two seatings at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. for a drag show dinner set to a roaring ‘20s theme. Tickets are still available to both Kabana and Switch’s events.
“I think the crowd is split,” Shah said. “There are a lot of people who want to stay home and a lot of people who want to go out. We wanted to make sure that the crowd who wants to go out is going out in a safe atmosphere.”
Among other changes this year, the Science Museum of Virginia decided not to host its usual Noon Year's Eve ball drop, which typically draws hundreds of visitors, and instead will be hosting a special Cold Science exhibit for winter break.
Also The HofGarden, which typically hosts a multi-level New Year's Eve party, will be offering family style dinners to go instead.
Still, some venues have already sold out for New Year’s Eve due to reduced capacities and high interest.
At River City Roll, their seated party with music from Kendall Street Company, sold out last week. Top Golf has also closed its reservations for heated bays where guests can swing into the New Year. Some walk-ins may be available, but are not guaranteed.
Dining out is also an option on New Year’s Eve. Most restaurants are taking reservations, but will be closing early by 10 p.m.
Special New Year’s Eve dinners will be offered at many places like the new Common House social club where the restaurant is open to the public and will be taking reservations for a “fancy NYE dinner.” Others like Belle RVA is offering a four course dinner plus cocktails to take home and Burger Bach in Carytown is taking reservations for its heated outdoor pods, some of which are outfitted with a fire pit.
But for many others in Richmond, staying home seems like the safest option.
Lucas Fritz, partner in the companies that own The National and The Camel music venues, typically has New Year’s Eve events planned at both of his venues. But not this year.
His plans are to “stay home, wear a mask and not get COVID.”
And hoping for better times in the new year.
