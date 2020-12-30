Pandemic New Year's Eve in Richmond: How Richmond restaurants, bars and venues are celebrating the holiday

“With the rising cases and deaths [from COVID-19], it felt really tone deaf to plan a large gathering,” Kruger said.

Instead Brambly Park will be offering a New Year's Eve to-go kit complete with a cocktail, shooter and party favors instead. The restaurant and heated patio will also be open during its normal business hours from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“We don’t want to do anything that puts anyone in a difficult position. We want to make sure we’re doing what’s best for everybody,” Kruger said.

The to-go kits will also include a code to local DJ Duffy’s NYE Twitch feed where he will be spinning records until 1 a.m. “We thought people may still want to be festive and have fun at home,” Kruger said.

Many Richmond restaurants and venues have had to get creative with their New Year’s Eve plans, if they’re planning anything at all.

At the Switch Pop Up Bar, the restaurant is hosting a Midnight in Paris themed dinner to get around the problem of the New Year’s Eve countdown.

“At 6 p.m., it will be midnight in Paris. We’ll be doing a countdown and a champagne toast,” Shah said. The four-course prix fixe menu will be French inspired with French cuisine and champagne for $50.