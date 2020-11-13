Pandemic Thanksgiving: How Richmonders are celebrating the holiday this year

There's no doubt about it: the pandemic is shaking up the traditional Thanksgiving dinner this year.
Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its holiday recommendations with stricter guidelines as small gatherings have become a growing source of COVID-19 transmission according to health officials.
The verdict: Stay home. Don’t travel. And if you do decide to gather, take the celebration outdoors.
That means Thanksgiving is looking a little different around Richmond and the surrounding counties.
For this first time ever, Betsey Reid and her family are forgoing their typical Thanksgiving dinner at a restaurant downtown and moving the celebration into their backyard in the West End.
They’re keeping the party small: immediate family only plus both sets of grandparents.
Reid is turning her backyard into a Thanksgiving gathering place complete with a fire pit, blankets on every chair, and spiked hot apple cider. Her husband will be frying oysters and her son, home from college, will keep the fire pit stoked with wood. Inside, her high school daughter will help with the turkey and all the fixings.
“This is my first time making a turkey for Thanksgiving, if you can believe it,” Reid said.
But to accomplish the change in venue takes a bit of planning.
She’s borrowing tables from her husband’s office and moving the patio furniture to the backyard. The side porch will turn into a fancy food station and a cocktail bar. She’s already decorated the table with burlap, pumpkins and gourds. She’s nixing the good china for bamboo plates, but keeping her silver servers for a festive setting. And she’s earmarked the crockpot for gravy “because nobody likes cold gravy,” she said.
When planning a Thanksgiving gathering, outdoors is best, according to experts.
“For the crude risk of infection, indoors is 20 times greater than outdoors,” Dr. Richard Wenzel, infectious diseases epidemiologist at VCU Health, said.
If planning to gather indoors for Thanksgiving dinner, experts recommend wearing masks except when eating and drinking, even if it seems awkward. Avoid handshakes or hugs. Hand washing and staying six feet apart – even when seated -- between households is also recommended.
“Immediate family is safest. [I] would suggest against multi-generational gathering indoors particularly with elderly individuals or persons with chronic, underlying conditions,” Dr. Gonzalo Bearman, chair of the division of infectious diseases at VCU Health, said.
For indoor gatherings, he added, “Families should ask themselves, especially if elderly or individuals with chronic medical conditions are included, is the risk really worth it?”
And for outdoor gatherings, there is always concern about the weather.
"We’re still outside the range for anything specific. But above-normal temperatures are more likely for Virginia this year than bitter cold, based on the trends we’re seeing in the long-range computer models. And as for rain chances, it’s impossible to say this far in advance. We usually can’t start to lock in the timing of any lows or cold fronts until we’re about a week out," said Richmond Times-Dispatch meteorologist John Boyer.
***
Safety and potential spread have been on Mary Ellen Olbrisch’s mind this Thanksgiving. Olbrisch, in her late 60s, lives alone near Willow Lawn and wasn’t sure what to do for Thanksgiving.
“A generous friend is preparing a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for a group of friends and each of us will pick up our take home portions when it is ready. Then we will gather together to give thanks and share our meal over Zoom,” she said.
For Vera and Larry Meier on Richmond’s Northside, they decided to downsize their holiday in light of the current guidance.
“My husband and I are in our mid-seventies and feel very vulnerable to the COVID virus,” Vera Meier said. They have been staying close to home and helping out their daughter and her husband, who both work full-time, with their children.
Usually, the Meier’s spend Thanksgiving with a large group of family and friends. But this year, they decided to keep it simple with their daughter’s family of four.
“We are thankful for this interaction that is possible during such a challenging time. We are healthy, happy and feeling blessed,” Meier said.
But for others, even downsizing Thanksgiving sounds too dangerous.
“I have to be safe and will not attend any group celebrations,” David R. White, 76, a retired art curator and adjunct art professor, said. “There is no safe [way] at this time as Virginia’s numbers rise.”
“It doesn’t mean I won’t be sad on the day. But the science is too real and there just is no sense in risking it,” he said.
***
The coronavirus is also changing a long-standing Richmond tradition that serves Thanksgiving dinner to those in need.
The Giving Heart Community Thanksgiving Feast has been bringing Richmonders together for a free, shared Thanksgiving dinner for the past 14 years. But this year, instead of pulling up a chair at a shared table, the Community Feast will be takeout or curbside only.
Carryout meals, along with other donated items such as clothing or blankets, will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. Masks are required and will be made available if needed.
For the first time, curbside meals will also be available. Pre-orders are now being accepted thegivingheart.org.
“I’ve already heard from some of the people planning on doing curbside pickup that they will miss the conversation and the fellowship,” Vicki Neilson, founder of the event, said.
Neilson and her team of volunteers are preparing up to 2,600 meals. Last year, the feast served 2,000 meals, but this year, Neilson is planning for more.
“I wasn’t sure if the event could be held this year at all. But there has been so much need and there is even a greater than normal need because of the pandemic. We realized we have to do this,” she said.
