Pandemic Thanksgiving: How Richmonders are celebrating the holiday this year

And for outdoor gatherings, there is always concern about the weather.

"We’re still outside the range for anything specific. But above-normal temperatures are more likely for Virginia this year than bitter cold, based on the trends we’re seeing in the long-range computer models. And as for rain chances, it’s impossible to say this far in advance. We usually can’t start to lock in the timing of any lows or cold fronts until we’re about a week out," said Richmond Times-Dispatch meteorologist John Boyer.

***

Safety and potential spread have been on Mary Ellen Olbrisch’s mind this Thanksgiving. Olbrisch, in her late 60s, lives alone near Willow Lawn and wasn’t sure what to do for Thanksgiving.

“A generous friend is preparing a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for a group of friends and each of us will pick up our take home portions when it is ready. Then we will gather together to give thanks and share our meal over Zoom,” she said.

For Vera and Larry Meier on Richmond’s Northside, they decided to downsize their holiday in light of the current guidance.