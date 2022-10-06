Paranormal investigations underway at Hanover Tavern with Transcend Paranormal

David Deal had no intention of the paranormal becoming a part of his daily life. When he became the executive director of the Hanover Tavern Foundation in 2010, his focus was historical preservation.

But as he got to know the tavern’s employees, it became apparent that nearly everyone had their own story about a supernatural encounter on-site. It was only a matter of time until this phenomenon touched his own family.

Deal’s wife, Pati, was visiting one day when she felt a hand touch her shoulder, though no one was near her. At a tavern tea the Deals were hosting, David sent his daughter, Catie, to the kitchen to fetch more tea. En route, she encountered a “woman in black” in the parlor of the home. The woman smiled at her before disappearing into the hallway.

David recounted his most memorable experience. “One morning I was standing in the theater rehearsing my lines, because a first-grade field trip was about to come through. I felt as though there were someone behind me,” Deal recalled. “I turned around and saw a man in a brown suit. I couldn’t make his face out. Then he disappeared. It didn’t have a negative feeling tied to it.” Deal is cavalier about the presence of spirits around him. “I hear faint voices all the time, though I can never make out what they’re saying.”

The theater sits in the original basement of the tavern, circa 1791. It’s notoriously haunted by the spirit of a playful little girl. Countless actors and stagehands have seen her shadow darting in and out of the aisles, giggling behind chairs.

As an act of kindness, one employee brought a box of toys to leave backstage for her. Though every toy is put away before employees close the tavern, they are regularly found scattered about in the morning. Once during a play, a ball rolled across the stage.

The encounters were adding up, so in 2013, Deal reached out to his friends at the Henricus Park Foundation to find out who carried out the ghost investigations at their historical site. Enter Transcend Paranormal.

Locally based, Transcend Paranormal has been investigating historical sites and family homes since 2010, and has about 14 members.

These investigators take a scientific approach to the paranormal. Relying more on data than “vibes,” Transcend Paranormal invested in highly sensitive equipment to gauge things such as electromagnetic fields, cold spots and faint sounds undetectable to the naked ear. “Transcend started as a pure pursuit of the paranormal. We quickly found the reward in helping others — both families and historical sites. Our hope is to work with others to preserve historical sites,” said Steve Dills, director of Transcend Paranormal.

Guests at the group’s investigations are asked not to wear perfume or whisper, and to politely announce if any noises came from digestion (it’s common). Transcend Paranormal also conducts deep dives into the history of the places it investigates.

When Transcend Paranormal conducts ghost investigations at Hanover Tavern, groups are divided to be more intimate, and the groups rotate among the tavern, the Old Stone Jail and the courthouse. Transcend Paranormal shuts off the lights and turns on its technical gear, which looks very “Ghostbusters.” The investigators check for cold spots, electromagnetic frequencies, sounds. People can ask questions, poke around and wait to see if anything pops up.

Hanover Tavern is not an easy place to pin down a narrative. Whereas residential homes are tied to public record, the tavern survived two wars and served as a family home, an inn for traveling guests, a dance hall, a bar, a post office and a theater. Patrick Henry called it home during the Revolutionary War, and George Washington was a guest. It was integral during the Civil War, where both Confederate and Union troops stopped on their way to and from battlefields. Transcend Paranormal had its work cut out for it.

Through research, Transcend Paranormal likely pinned down the identity of the “woman in black.” The dress described by Catie was a Victorian dress for women in mourning, circa 1860 to 1870. She was spotted in the parlor of the tavern, where long ago, deceased loved ones were laid for visitation.

Ann Chisholm was a resident of the tavern during the Civil War and was a tragic figure. Two of her daughters died at the tavern at a time when outbreaks of diphtheria, typhoid and smallpox were rampant.

The paranormal tour of Hanover Tavern includes the Hanover Courthouse and the Old Stone Jail across the street. All three properties are active for ghosts, according to guests and researchers. The historic courthouse (c. 1735) was used for trials until the 1970s; it’s now a site for meetings and weddings. Though visitors have heard men speaking in the empty building and caught shadowy figures walking about, the energy isn’t reported to be ominous. The adjacent Old Stone Jail is a different story.

According to paranormal investigators, the jail is rife with a dark energy. Inmates suffered from harsh conditions. There was no glass on the barred windows, which made for harsh winters — especially considering that inmates were not given any bedding. Some were captured enslaved people who attempted to break free; others were true criminals. Inside, there is a gallows.

Tickets for the paranormal investigations are fundraisers for the Hanover Tavern Foundation. Transcend Paranormal gets called because of ghost sightings, but it ultimately forms partnerships with these groups, because it helps preserve historical sites, and builds cultural interest.

“We want people to come and enjoy the tavern. We’re not your traditional museum. We offer tours, but also other activities, like the paranormal investigations, to introduce and bring a diverse group to the tavern,” Deal said.

And if you go, it can feel like a real-life Ghostbusters, right here in Virginia.