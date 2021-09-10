Petersburg schools documentary makes red carpet premiere at the Byrd on Saturday, Richmond International Film Festival awards 2021 Founders Award to Dr. Marcus Newsome

The film also reveals, for the first time, the surprising and personal reason why Newsome left Petersburg after only three years, when he was originally expected to stay longer.

“I think that will be a jaw-dropper for some,” Blankstein said. “But I don’t want to give away any spoilers.”

At Saturday’s red carpet premiere at the Byrd, Newsome will be awarded RIFF’s 2021 Founders Award, which honors those who are spearheading efforts in the community in ways that leave lasting positive impact. Newsome is the first educator and the first honoree with Virginia connections to receive this award, which previously went to Alfre Woodard in 2019 and to Kate Bosworth in 2018.

“I was so moved by his work,” said Heather Waters, RIFF founder. “I was literally brought to tears by this film. You come to know these kids and get a new perspective of their story. This brings the human element to the statistics.”

Last year, RIFF turned to a hybrid model amid the coronavirus, but this year, the festival is back in full, in-person mode with over 150 films over the course of a week.