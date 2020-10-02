Phifer Christmas House not lighting up this year due to the pandemic; others planning Tacky Lights

“Because of the way our display is set up, people like to get out of their cars and look at all the detail on the lawn,” Phifer said. “And kids like to touch it.”

The Phifers are also now the primary caregivers for three grandchildren and are concerned about their health and well-being.

Although he won’t be doing the big, megawatt display he's known for, Phifer said he will be lighting up the giant trees in each yard and that people can walk on the lawn and look up the tree, which has never been allowed before because of the lawn decorations. His daughter is also planning to decorate the doll room.

“It’s heartbreaking for me not to light up. But I have to think of the safety of my family, my neighbors and the general public,” Phifer said.

Chuck and Sherry Hudgins at 6444 Little Sorrel Drive in Mechanicsville will also not be lighting up this year due to a severe illness in the family. Their home is known as “Christmas Fantasyland” with a line of reindeer on the roof. Their home was featured on ABC's “The Great Christmas Light Fight” last year.

***