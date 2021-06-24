 Skip to main content
Pitbull aka Mr. Worldwide aka Mr. 305 is coming to Virginia Beach in August. Tickets now on sale
2020 Latin Grammy Awards

Pitbull performs along with frontline workers as his band for the 21st Latin Grammy Awards, airing on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at American Airlines Arena in Miami. (AP Photo/Taimy Alvarez)

 Taimy Alvarez

Mr. 305 is coming to the 757. 

Miami-born singer and rapper Pitbull is taking his "I Feel Good" tour to Virginia Beach in August. His 32-city run - the first in nearly two years - doesn't include Richmond, but for area residents willing to make the drive to possibly hear "Hotel Room Service" and be transported back to 2009, tickets went live Thursday on Live Nation's website.

Prices start at $59 for the 8 p.m. concert at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater on Aug. 31. Mr. 305 initially had another scheduled in Northern Virginia at Wolf Trap on Aug. 29 but it has since been canceled because of the venue's prior COVID-19 protocols.

Pitbull's twelfth studio album drops later this year, but in case you can't wait that long, "Ten Cuidado" dropped earlier in March and is available on all streaming services. Dale!

