The proposed 7,500-person amphitheater overlooking the James River at Tredegar Iron Works is not a done deal, but developers are optimistic enough about the project to target an opening for spring 2025.

Red Light Ventures continues to study the feasibility of the privately financed $27 million project, and to work through infrastructure issues at the four-acre site on the hillside next to the American Civil War Museum, a spokesman said this week.

“It’s all moving in a good direction,” said Jay Smith of Capital Results, speaking on behalf of Red Light Ventures. “You’ve got to make sure all your i’s are dotted and t’s are crossed before a project like this can move forward, and that’s where we are. We’re in the due diligence of making sure this is a project that is able to be financed, and once we get assurances we can do that then we can move forward.”

The amphitheater, as envisioned, would have seating and lawn space for 7,500, Smith said, and would host 25 to 35 performances annually, bringing in prominent artists who might otherwise bypass the area. It also could host community events beyond live concerts and could serve as the primary stage for the annual Richmond Folk Festival. Developers say patrons would also support local restaurants and hotels, creating tax revenue for the city.

Red Light Ventures is a Virginia-based music company that is involved with similar outdoor venues in Charlottesville and Nashville. Red Light Ventures is owned by Coran Capshaw, a music industry executive and manager of the Dave Matthews Band. Richmond’s 3 North is handling the project design.

The property is owned by NewMarket Corp., which would lease the site to Red Light Ventures on a long-term basis. In a July 2022 announcement about the project, Bruce Hazelgrove, NewMarket executive vice president and chief administrative officer, noted the company has long been committed to bringing life back to the riverfront through revitalization projects and land donation.

“Years ago, we brought Brown’s Island into the city park system, we gifted Tredegar Green to Venture Richmond,” Hazelgrove said in July of last year. “The project that we’re talking about now, this amphitheater, it’s just one more step in fulfilling our vision for the riverfront, and it will be an amazing asset for the community.”

Earlier this week, Hazelgrove said he would defer to Red Light Ventures to discuss specifics of the project, but reiterated the amphitheater is “something we do think is great for the community. We’d love to see it happen.”

In early January, the National Park Service moved the statue of Abraham Lincoln and his son Tad from its spot next to the American Civil War Museum to a temporary home at The Valentine, saying in a press release the relocation was in advance of developers “preparing to break ground” for the amphitheater. The statue was situated in or near the footprint of the proposed amphitheater. Formal ground-breaking has not been scheduled yet.

Smith said developers have had “really good conversations” with city officials as they proceed with determining the viability of the project. He added public reaction to the plan has been positive. A new website about the project, www.rvaamp.com, was launched last week.

Residents of nearby Oregon Hill have raised concerns about the potential amphitheater. Those concerns are related primarily to noise and parking, as well as the number of events that would be held there. Smith said the project does not include plans to construct additional parking facilities, as “there is plenty of parking within several blocks.”

“It’s not that we’re trying to stop an amphitheater,” said Bryan Green, president of the Oregon Hill Neighborhood Association. “I think this could be a good use for that site. It’s just that we’d like to see some common-sense … parameters that acknowledge the impact on residents of the adjacent neighborhood. That’s all.”

Green said there were some initial conversations last year with developers, but they have heard nothing since, and there is worry the project will move too far down the road before the neighborhood’s concerns are addressed.

“We’re going to be close neighbors,” he said. “Obviously, not everyone wants to see it happen. But if it’s going to happen, we’d like to see it be a success, but a success for everybody.

“We just want to be included. We want to make sure this is something we can all enjoy and… we can all look back and be glad that it happened.”

