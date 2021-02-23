Pod-seating concert coming to Brown's Island in May with St. Paul & the Broken Bones

A pod concert is coming to Brown's Island this spring.
St. Paul & The Broken Bones, an eight-member soul outfit from Birmingham, Ala., will perform on Saturday, May 29 for the first pod-seating concert at Brown’s Island. The event will be hosted by Broadberry Entertainment Group, which brought the Keller Williams pod-seating concert to the Bon Secours Training Center last fall, as well as several drive-in concerts at City Stadium.
This is the first of several outdoor, socially distanced concerts the Broadberry Entertainment Group plans to host on Brown's Island this spring and summer.
"We do not have an exact estimate for number of pod-seating concerts we intend to host but anticipate running the series from May through the fall as artist touring schedules demand," Lucas Fritz, co-owner of the Broadberry Entertainment Group, said via email. "Located along the beautiful James River, Brown’s Island is an amazing place to host a concert. The development of the space over the last 10-plus years by Venture Richmond has made it truly a destination for outdoor, live music in the Richmond area. Planning our pod-seating concerts for Brown’s Island was a no-brainer."
Concertgoers will sit in four-person “pods” spread out over Brown's Island with a 6-foot buffer between each pod. Masks will be required when entering and exiting the venue, and any time that concert goers leave their pod. All staff and attendees will have their temperature checked upon arrival.
Beer and wine will be available for pre-order to be picked up on the day of the show. Camping chairs and picnic blankets will also be allowed. Coolers will not be permitted on the island. The concert will be rain or shine.
The Broadberry Entertainment Group hosted 10 pod-seating and drive in concerts last year, with 8 of those concerts selling out. Keller Williams, Full Moon Fever, and Blackberry Smoke were pod-seating concerts held at the Bon Secours Training Center. The Marcus King Band, GWAR, Carbon Leaf, No BS Brass, and Three Sheets to the Wind were the artists played drive-in concerts at City Stadium.
Each ticket will be valid for one four-person pod. The on-sale date for tickets to the St. Paul & the Broken Bones pod-concert will be announced soon. More pod-seating concerts will be announced at TheBroadberry.com.
