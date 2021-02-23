Pod-seating concert coming to Brown's Island in May with St. Paul & the Broken Bones

A pod concert is coming to Brown's Island this spring.

St. Paul & The Broken Bones, an eight-member soul outfit from Birmingham, Ala., will perform on Saturday, May 29 for the first pod-seating concert at Brown’s Island. The event will be hosted by Broadberry Entertainment Group, which brought the Keller Williams pod-seating concert to the Bon Secours Training Center last fall, as well as several drive-in concerts at City Stadium.

This is the first of several outdoor, socially distanced concerts the Broadberry Entertainment Group plans to host on Brown's Island this spring and summer.

"We do not have an exact estimate for number of pod-seating concerts we intend to host but anticipate running the series from May through the fall as artist touring schedules demand," Lucas Fritz, co-owner of the Broadberry Entertainment Group, said via email. "Located along the beautiful James River, Brown’s Island is an amazing place to host a concert. The development of the space over the last 10-plus years by Venture Richmond has made it truly a destination for outdoor, live music in the Richmond area. Planning our pod-seating concerts for Brown’s Island was a no-brainer."