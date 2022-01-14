Posh, Scary, Baby, Ginger, Sporty: Meet the Virginia man who owns world's largest Spice Girls doll collection

When Adam Weatherly was just 13, he begged his parents to buy him a Spice Girls doll at a Kmart in Bluefield, Va.

Now, 20 years later, at age 36, Weatherly has amassed the largest Spice Girls doll collection in the world.

“I have over 500 dolls. It’s hard to put a number on it, but the collection is valued at over $50,000 now,” Weatherly said from his home in Christiansburg.

Weatherly fell in love with The Spice Girls when he was 12 years old and their single “Wannabe” hit the pop charts. In 1996, the supergroup seemed to take over the world.

“They were everywhere, on every newspaper and every TV station,” Weatherly said of the British pop group. “They hit at the right time when I was at that awkward age and felt like I didn’t fit in anywhere. They made everybody feel like it was ok to be different and to be yourself.”

Weatherly comes from a family of collectors. “My whole family collects stuff. I always thought it was normal, that everybody did this,” he said. He began collecting the dolls in the early days of eBay, scooping them up for $10 to $20 a pop.