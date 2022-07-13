Pusha T and Kingna Scott release song about Virginia called 'VA Sway'

With the help of the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC), emerging artist Kingna Scott has teamed up with Virginia Beach native Pusha T to produce a song about Virginia called "VA Sway."

“It was easy for me to talk about this beautiful wedge of land,” said Scott, who is originally from Farmville and now lives in Virginia Beach. She is an up and coming artist on Pusha T’s record label Heir Wave.

This collaboration came about as a part of VTC’s Heart and Soul campaign that aims to highlight a Black creator or influencer every month. K Scott was the featured artist in June.

“Our goal is to tackle the perceptions of Virginia especially when it comes to reaching the Black traveler,” said Lindsey Norment, a brand manager for VTC.

“We have been working on how we wanted to elevate Black culture across the state,” Norment said. “It’s a huge focus for us, that Black travel is essential and Black culture has really shaped a lot of the ways that we live and love and travel in Virginia.”

The VTC reached out to Pusha T’s label about the Heart and Soul campaign. Norment said he immediately thought of K Scott.

K Scott and Pusha T met in 2009 in a green room of a concert for J. Cole when Scott was opening for the artist. Scott said to get rapper Pusha T's attention in the crowded room, she began to tease him by free styling. The two have stayed in touch over the years.

“He ended up showing up at my studio session, and I knew it wasn’t by chance because he is a busy guy,” Scott recalls. “I was like, ‘What are you doing here?,’ and he was like, ‘I got an assignment for you. I got a proposal. Can you write a song for the state of Virginia?' I was like: done.”

Scott says it only took her six hours to whip up a song about Virginia.

“It’s really Kingna Scott’s song and about her experience growing up in Virginia but it was created with Pusha T and his label,” Norment said.

Scott is originally from Farmville; she moved to Virginia Beach as an adult to pursue music.

“It has clusters of amazing talent performing everywhere all the time: Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Hampton, Newport News, the entire 757 is flooded with creatives, especially in music,” she said.

Heart and Soul kicked off in March this year; since then, the project has highlighted a blogger from Alexandria, a foodie from Richmond and an influencer from Roanoke.

Norment says the Heart and Soul project has no end date and they hope to work with more artists in the future. For move visit the @visitvirginia Instagram account.

“My favorite part about Virginia is the way we ‘sway,’” Scott said.