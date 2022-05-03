¿Qué Pasa? Festival moved to June

Potential severe weather this weekend has prompted organizers of the ¿Qué Pasa? Festival to reschedule the festivities for June 11.

Thunderstorms and heavy rains would likely mean a wash out on Saturday as originally planned, said Nikolas Johnson, director of operations for the Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

He said the organization has had a lot of calls from those concerned about the weather forecasted for Saturday.

Inclement weather “would majorly dampen our turnout as well as cause issues for our fantastic entertainers and dance groups,” he said via email Tuesday afternoon. “We are all pretty bummed out, but we obviously want it to be as safe as possible for all our attendees and partners, so it is the right decision.

He added: “We hope this change is accommodating for everyone — our top priority is the safety and happiness of our sponsors, vendors and ... our guests.”