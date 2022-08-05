Remote control mini-monster truck rally heads to Colonial Heights this weekend

They look like monster trucks. They act like monster trucks.

But they’re mini-sized remote-controlled monster trucks, and they’re heading to Colonial Heights this Friday through Sunday for the Solid Axle Showdown.

They’re modeled after real live monster trucks, like Gravedigger or Max D, but they’re much smaller in size. Most measure around 15 inches by 8 inches and weigh anywhere from seven to 14 pounds.

But they’re not cheap.

“They range anywhere from $300 and up. Some people put thousands into them,” said Marlon Cox, one of the organizers with Showtime R/C Motorsports. “There will be trucks here that are worth $2,000 to $3,000. It gets crazy. Almost all of them are exact replicas of monster trucks.”

About 50 to 70 competitors are headed to Colonial Heights this weekend to race 300 remote-controlled monster trucks in 10 different classes.

It will look like a Monster Jam with track obstacles, jumps and crashes, Cox said, but on a much, much smaller scale. There will even be mega mud trucks and a mud pit.

“Virginia has a big, big community following these trucks,” he said.

Cox and about 30 to 50 of his friends from Showtime R/C Motorsports meet up once a month to race their RC monster trucks. But this weekend’s rally is the biggest event of the year.

“This is one of the largest solid axle racing events in the country,” Cox said.

Racers from Virginia, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Maryland, New York and Illinois will be competing for trophies and awards.

Cox said he got into RC monster trucks because he’s a “die-hard monster truck fan. I’ve been loving them since I was a kid. I go to all the monster truck shows and know a lot of the drivers.”

Bari Musawwir, the first Black Monster Jam truck driver, will be at the showdown in Colonial Heights, racing his remote-controlled monster truck. That’s how Musawwir was discovered as a monster truck driver, Cox said, by his advanced skills driving remote-controlled trucks.

This is the seventh Solid Axle Showdown, but the first time the group is making a concentrated media push and opening the event up to the public. Last year, after coverage from a local TV station, Cox said more people showed up to watch and brought their kids. He’s hoping for an even greater turnout this year.

Solid Axle Showdown will be held at the Keystone Antique Truck and Tractor Museum at 880 W. Roslyn Road in Colonial Heights from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. There is a $10 fee to enter the museum.