Renegade boats: James River Parade of Lights will go on this weekend even though advisory council says it's cancelled

According to the boaters who dress up their boats for the James River Parade of Lights, the show will go on this Saturday.

Earlier this week, the James River Advisory Council said that the event was canceled due to health concerns related to COVID-19. Because the parade typically attracts large crowds at local parks to view the event, JRAC said the event was cancelled to protect the safety of the community.

But the boaters disagree.

“JRAC decided to cancel their involvement in the parade but the parade belongs to the boaters and the people of Richmond,” Max Walraven, former parade chairman and owner of The Lilly Pad, a waterfront restaurant in eastern Henrico, said.

Walraven said that the parade will go on without the support of the JRAC.

“The boat parade is put on by boaters. There are now 12 confirmed boats in the parade which will start at Rocketts Landing in the downtown riverfront area at 5:30 p.m. and make their way to Osborne Landing and The Lilly Pad Restaurant at Kingsland Marina,” he said.

Walraven doesn’t think that the parade goes against any of the governor’s new restrictions.