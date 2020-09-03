Richmond-area event round-up for Labor Day weekend

It's been a long coronavirus summer, but as the months have ticked by, more events and venues have opened up with socially distanced protocols in place.

Grab your mask and kick off your Labor Day weekend by visiting the newly reopened Science Museum of Virginia, taking in a drive-in concert from No BS! Brass Band or trying a movie in the outfield at The Diamond. More details here:

On Thursday, enjoy live music and food at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden with Flowers After 5. U&I Plus Latin Band will be playing a mix of Afro Caribbean salsa and old school R&B at the Bloemendaal House. Høly River will play experimental music in the Luck Garden. Guests can stroll the gardens and take in the outdoor exhibit “M&T Bank: Wind, Waves and Light.” Food and drinks can be purchased at the garden; bring a blanket or chairs to enjoy the music. 5-8 p.m. $8-$14, 1800 Lakeside Ave. https://www.lewisginter.org/visit/events/flowers-after-5.