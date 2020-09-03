Richmond-area event round-up for Labor Day weekend

It's been a long coronavirus summer, but as the months have ticked by, more events and venues have opened up with socially distanced protocols in place.
Grab your mask and kick off your Labor Day weekend by visiting the newly reopened Science Museum of Virginia, taking in a drive-in concert from No BS! Brass Band or trying a movie in the outfield at The Diamond. More details here:
On Thursday, enjoy live music and food at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden with Flowers After 5. U&I Plus Latin Band will be playing a mix of Afro Caribbean salsa and old school R&B at the Bloemendaal House. Høly River will play experimental music in the Luck Garden. Guests can stroll the gardens and take in the outdoor exhibit “M&T Bank: Wind, Waves and Light.” Food and drinks can be purchased at the garden; bring a blanket or chairs to enjoy the music. 5-8 p.m. $8-$14, 1800 Lakeside Ave. https://www.lewisginter.org/visit/events/flowers-after-5.
“People seem to love the concept of drive-in concerts," Lucas Fritz, co-owner of the Broadberry Entertainment Group, which has been hosting drive-in concerts at City Stadium. "It not only gives people a chance to experience live music in a safe way, it is a whole experience for live music," he said. This Friday, No BS! Brass Band brings forth the funk with a lively, brassy, no-holds-barred set. Gates open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. Concert goers can sit in chairs next to their cars, but no alcohol allowed. $99-$149 per car, 4 people per car. https://thebroadberry.com.
If you haven't checked out Brambly Park, the newish winery with a sprawling park-like outdoor space hidden in Scott's Addition, now is the time. They'll have live music outside all weekend long, starting Thursday. You can sit outside at one of the outdoor picnic tables or bring a blanket and relax. Brambly Park also serves beer and food. The concept comes from the creators of The HofGarden. 1708 Belleville St. https://www.bramblypark.com/
Who's up for a good-old fashioned lemonade stand with a grown-up twist? The Jasper’s Lemonade Stand will be setting up shop outside the Carytown digs, slinging regular lemonade ($3) and lemonade with a shot ($8), or you can pick up bottled cocktails like Negronis or Old-Fashioneds, to go. Friday, Saturday and Monday. 3-7 p.m. 3113 W. Cary St. https://store.jasperbarrva.com/
Plan a mini-getaway out of town to Fine Creek Brewing, a beautiful farmhouse style brewery in Powhatan, where they’ll be celebrating barrel-aged, mixed-culture and sour brews with a Wild & Weird Festival. Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in September they’ll be spotlighting “wild & weird” brews from places like Väsen Brewing, Tabol Brewing, and more. Hours vary. 2425 Robert E. Lee Road, Powhatan. https://finecreekbrewing.com
On Saturday, the Science Museum of Virginia reopens to the public after being closed for 6 months. "Speed," "Boost!" and "Giant Insects" will be open at the museum. Timed tickets will be available to allow for proper social distancing. The museum will be open on Labor Day. Make sure to snap a selfie in front of the masked entry. Tickets $10-$15.50. 2500 W. Broad St. https://smv.org/
Powhatan will be hosting a Labor Day Festival on Saturday at the Powhatan Fairgrounds with live music from two bands, food, vendors, a cornhole tournament and more. 4042 Anderson Highway, Powhatan. Noon-6 p.m. Free. https://www.facebook.com/PowhatanFreedomFestival.
Dig in to all-you-can eat shrimp and BBQ at Hanover Vegetable Farm's Shrimp and BBQ Festival. Featuring live music, socially-distanced tables, and adult beverages for sale. $30. 4-7 p.m. 13580 Ashland Road, Ashland. https://www.hanovervegetablefarm.com.
South of the James Farmer’s Market, now held in Bryan Park, is always a great way to kick off the weekend on Saturday. Shop from lots of vendors and fresh growers. 8:45 a.m.-noon. 4308 Hermitage Road. https://www.growrva.com
Enjoy an outdoor movie in the outfield at the Diamond on Saturday where they’ll be showing “Remember the Titans.” Bring a blanket to spread out and watch the big screen. Gates open at 6:35 p.m., show starts at 7:35 p.m. $8 per person. 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard https://www.milb.com/richmond/events/movie-nights#upcoming.
Celebrate Pride with Carytown Pride: Artist’s Market on Sunday where you can shop many LGBTQ-friendly items from vendors. 10 a.m. Behind AlterNatives Boutique. 3320 W. Cary St.
