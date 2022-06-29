Richmond-area Fourth of July guide

Get ready for fireworks, parades, a laser light show and more in honor of the Fourth of July in Richmond and beyond.

In Chesterfield County, organizer Vicki Kiger says they are ready to celebrate the holiday with the annual fireworks show at the fairgrounds.

“It’s just so positive and people are looking for something that is fun,” Kiger said. The event is free and open to the public, like many fireworks festivities across town.

Find out where else to celebrate the Fourth of July with our guide to local events:

FIREWORKS

Richmond City’s Dogwood Dell Fireworks

Monday

Head to Dogwood Dell for the city’s Fourth of July celebration. This free event will feature the reading of the Declaration of Independence at 6 p.m., a presentation of the Declaration of Independence at 6:30 p.m., a performance by the Richmond Jazz Concert Band at 7 p.m., and a concert of patriotic and pop music by The Richmond Concert Band at 8 p.m. Fireworks are expected to start around 9 p.m., accompanied by the concert band’s performance of “The 1812 Overture.” 600 S. Arthur Ashe Blvd. https://www.facebook.com/rvaparksandrec or (804) 646-5733.

Fireworks at The Diamond

Monday

The Richmond Flying Squirrels host one of the biggest fireworks displays across town after their game against the Fightin Phils. Tickets typically sell out. 6:35 p.m.; fireworks to follow the game. The Diamond, 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. $8-$15. (804) 359-3866. www.squirrelsbaseball.com

Hardywood’s Let Lagers Ring

Sunday

Hardywood is celebrating Independence Day early at the West Creek location with fireworks, music, games, food and craft beer. Featuring food trucks, such as Slideways, Timber Pizza Co., Redemption BBQ and Jiji Frozen Custard, plus live music performances from Full Moon Fever and Three Sheets to the Wind. Starts at noon; music kicks off at 2:30 p.m.; fireworks begin at dusk. Hardywood West Creek, 820 Sanctuary Trail Drive. $10; free for kids younger than 12. hardywood.com or (804) 418-3548.

Chesterfield County Fairgrounds

Monday

Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation and Virginia Credit Union present the county’s annual Fourth of July Celebration at the fairgrounds. Gates open at 5 p.m., and fireworks begin at dark. In addition to fireworks, guests can enjoy food and live music from The KOS Band beginning at 6:15 p.m. Free admission. 10300 Courthouse Road. https://www.chesterfield.gov

Powhatan Freedom Festival and Fireworks

Sunday

The Powhatan Freedom Festival will bring a family-fun festival and fireworks to the Powhatan County Fairgrounds. 5 to 10 p.m.; fireworks to start at dusk. $5. 4042 Anderson Highway, Powhatan. https://www.598.events

Colonial Williamsburg

After a full day of festivities with The American Music Concert Series, Colonial Williamsburg will end its Independence Day celebration with a fireworks show, “Lights of Freedom.” Beginning at 9:30 p.m., the fireworks will be displayed behind the Governor’s Palace in Colonial Williamsburg. The best viewing locations are Palace Green, Market Square and the Lawn of the Art Museums. Admission is free. For more details about the day’s celebration, visit www.colonialwilliamsburg.org.

Busch Gardens fireworks

Enjoy fireworks at Busch Gardens Williamsburg on Sunday and Monday night starting at 9:30 p.m. Included with park admission. 1 Busch Gardens Blvd., Williamsburg. https://buschgardens.com/williamsburg

Kings Dominion fireworks

Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. at Kings Dominion. The best places to view the show are in Candy Apple Grove, International Street and Jungle X-Pedition. Included with park admission. kingsdominion.com

Fourth of July Celebrations

Henrico County Red, White and Lights 2022

Henrico’s Red, White and Lights is bringing bands, kids activities, the Richmond Symphony and a laser show to Henrico County’s Crump Park for a family-friendly celebration. Featuring food trucks, a kids zone, live music from Soul Expressions and Mountain Highway, and more. The No! BS Brass band will join the Richmond Symphony for a performance, followed by a laser light-show set accompanied by the Richmond Symphony. Gates open at 4 p.m., laser light show at 9:15 p.m. Crump Park, 3400 Mountain Road. https://henrico.us/calendar/red-white-and-lights-2022/

Ashland Fourth of July Parade and Celebration

Join in Hanover County’s Fourth of July celebration, including a walking parade, live music, patriotic pet and apple pie contests, and more. The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. at Henry Clay Elementary School, 310 S. James St., and heads down Hanover Avenue to end at the Hanover Arts and Activities Center, 500 S. Center St. For a parade route, go to www.hanoverarts.org.

CarMax Free Fourth of July

Enjoy free admission to Lewis Ginter Botantical Garden, courtesy of CarMax, for the Fourth of July. Guests are encouraged to wear red, white and blue and decorate wagons and strollers while enjoying the gardens and exhibits, including David Rogers’ Big Bugs and entry to M&T Bank Butterflies LIVE! 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 1800 Lakeside Ave. www.lewisginter.org or (804) 262-9887

Independence Day Celebration and Citizenship Ceremony

Celebrate citizenship by attending a naturalization ceremony and watching candidates take the Oath of Allegiance at the newly renovated and reopened Virginia Museum of History and Culture at 10:30 a.m. The ceremony is open to the public. 428 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. VirginiaHistory.org or (804) 340-1800.

Pamplin Park hosts Independence Day Celebration

Pamplin Historical Park will have reenactments from Revolutionary War soldiers where visitors can learn about the weapons used in the Revolutionary War and observe a cannon fire salute. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Pamplin Historical Park, 6125 Boydton Plank Road, Dinwiddie County. $8-$15. www.pamplinpark.org