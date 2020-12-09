Richmond-area mom helps ‘save Santa’ with Snow Globe Santa idea to keep kids and Santa safe during pandemic

Kathryn Burgess, a Henrico mother of three young kids, started worrying about Santa this summer. How would her kids, ages 2, 4 and 6, get to see Santa safely during a pandemic?

She had an idea: what if come Christmastime Santa was in a clear plastic snow globe? Where he could touch hands and interact with children safely when they went to visit him this year.

Enter the Snow Globe Santa.

“As a mother and a professional photographer, I wanted my children to be able to go up to Santa, to see him and touch his hand and tell him what they want for Christmas,” Burgess said from her home while juggling virtual school for her children. “For most parents with small children, you don’t know how much longer you will have that magic. You don’t want to lose it. But safety is number one. I wanted to creatively find a way to save these traditions.”

As a former elementary school teacher, Burgess knew that there would need to be a story that would explain why Santa was inside a snow globe this year.

So she sat down and wrote a children’s picture book about it, called “The Snow Globe Santa.” In the story, Santa gets trapped in a snow globe by an elf magician, explaining the need to visit him in a snow globe this year.