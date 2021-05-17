Richmond Art Garage is a garage-turned-gallery for emerging artists

When Zachary Reid retired early from the newspaper business five years ago, the former Richmond Times-Dispatch reporter found it difficult as an emerging artist without a gallery to show his work around town.
So he decided to build one himself.
“Richmond is home to some really great galleries, but there aren’t many professional, real art galleries for beginners,” said Reid, who covered education, as well as arts and features for The Times-Dispatch for many years.
Enter the Richmond Art Garage. An art gallery for early career artists that also has a large outdoor courtyard for a community space with the occasional band.
But first, Reid, who started painting as a way to relieve stress after late nights of meeting coverage for the newspaper, had to find the right space for it.
He and his wife, Jennifer, his business partner, looked all over town, on Main Street near Mid-town galleries and a spot in Bellevue. But nothing felt right until he found a former light-filled garage in Richmond’s North Battery Park at 205 W. Brookland Park Boulevard.
A few years ago, he’d interviewed the former owner, a one-of-a-kind furniture maker, for a story for the paper and was taken with the space.
Originally built in 1965, the garage had the right feel: it was open and airy with skylights and exposed brick. It was located on the main strip in a gritty, up-and-coming neighborhood on the north side of Richmond near a Boho fitness studio, a kombucha shop and a new ice cream store that is doing “gangbusters,” according to Reid.
Reid and his wife bought the building in 2019. The former reporter spent the following year, during the height of the pandemic, renovating it himself with the help of his brother-in-law, and skilled carpenter, Peter Guyre.
“The bricks are original and the skylights are in the original place, but everything else is new,” Reid said. “We probably should have torn it down and started over, but we didn’t,” he laughed.
The result is a lovingly restored, urban, unique and inviting space. The front room serves as the main gallery with a wall of new windows, a skylight, a starburst chandelier, Persian rugs and a front desk that Reid built himself.
The main gallery features a new artist every month and is currently showing photographs from Thong Nguyen, a Vietnamese photographer Reid met when he was visiting the country and building houses for Habitat for Humanity.
This is Nguyen’s first U.S. show. In 2017, he was the grand prize winner of Smithsonian Magazine’s international photographer competition. His prints can be picked up for as low as $25 or $125 for matted and framed pieces.
In the gallery’s back room, there is work from roughly 15 artists that work with the Richmond Art Garage on a regular basis. Currently, the Richmond Art Garage is showing work from artists Heidi Abbott, Mallory Nuckols and Pauline Clay (Reid’s former editor at the RTD), just to name a few.
The price range is affordable, running anywhere from $20 for an original postcard to $900 for a large-scale work.
“Most people can’t afford to drop $2,000 on a painting. But they still want to decorate with art. Here you can get a piece of original art for the same price you’d pay for something at Home Goods or Target,” Reid said.
Most of the artists who exhibit at the Richmond Art Garage are local or friends of friends.
“Nobody pays to be in here. We choose the artists we want to work with,” Reid said.
Outdoors, the former parking lot for the garage has been turned into an outdoor space with a pergola, string lights, plants and socially-distanced circles on the asphalt that Reid painted himself for an opening.
For May’s opening, the backyard violinist Ellen Riccio stopped by for a performance, while neighboring restaurant The Fuzzy Cactus served drinks. The goal, Reid said, is for every opening to have live music or something special to create a community space.
The Richmond Art Garage opened in October of last year, but then closed for COVID-19 January through March. It reopened in April with new shows planned every month.
Reid also has an expansion plan for the gallery. He hopes to add three shipping containers to the outdoor space in an L-shape that will house more gallery space, classrooms and a studio.
“Some art galleries can be off-putting. You can’t see in. And when you step inside, it’s cold and uncomfortable. The whole idea here is to be comfortable. You can walk through and look. And maybe find some art that you like,” Reid said.
