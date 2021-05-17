Richmond Art Garage is a garage-turned-gallery for emerging artists

When Zachary Reid retired early from the newspaper business five years ago, the former Richmond Times-Dispatch reporter found it difficult as an emerging artist without a gallery to show his work around town.

So he decided to build one himself.

“Richmond is home to some really great galleries, but there aren’t many professional, real art galleries for beginners,” said Reid, who covered education, as well as arts and features for The Times-Dispatch for many years.

Enter the Richmond Art Garage. An art gallery for early career artists that also has a large outdoor courtyard for a community space with the occasional band.

But first, Reid, who started painting as a way to relieve stress after late nights of meeting coverage for the newspaper, had to find the right space for it.

He and his wife, Jennifer, his business partner, looked all over town, on Main Street near Mid-town galleries and a spot in Bellevue. But nothing felt right until he found a former light-filled garage in Richmond’s North Battery Park at 205 W. Brookland Park Boulevard.

A few years ago, he’d interviewed the former owner, a one-of-a-kind furniture maker, for a story for the paper and was taken with the space.