Richmond artist's 'The surrender of Lee' on view at the Black History Museum & Cultural Center

Many images from Richmond’s summer of protests have struck a chord with the community. Now, a painting has captured the spirit of the summer.

Richmond artist S. Ross Browne’s “The surrender of Lee (reverse mandala)” takes a bird’s-eye-view of the Lee statue surrounded by layers of rainbow-colored graffiti.

Browne started the painting in June as a commission from local art patrons who wanted him to capture a moment in time in Richmond. He took his inspiration from a drone photograph of the Robert E. Lee statue surrounded by graffiti.

As he painted, he said he began to feel like he was painting a reverse mandala with layers of meaning and messaging emanating out from the center.

Browne teaches therapeutic art classes where he encourages his students to create mandalas, a geographic configuration of symbols that represent the universe in ancient Hindu and Buddhist traditions.

“I teach people to paint from the outside in: to feel the chaos and the things they don’t like until they get to the center, which is your most cherished aspect of life. But with this, I was painting from the center out,” Browne said. “The statue was the catalyst that spurred all this self-expression.”