Richmond Ballet brings back 'The Nutcracker' for holiday season, announces 2021-2022 season

The Richmond Ballet will be bringing "The Nutcracker" back to the Dominion Energy Center for live performances this holiday season, after having to skip last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year marks the last chance for audiences to see the current "Nutcracker" production as the Ballet will debut updated costumes and brand new sets next year.

The Ballet also announced its 2021-2022 season, starting with the Studio Series on Sept. 14-23 and "Romeo and Juliet" on Feb. 18-20.

“We are extremely grateful to the audiences who joined us during the extraordinary 20/21 season, and we cannot wait to welcome even more patrons back to the theatre in the fall,” Stoner Winslett, artistic director, said in a statement announcing the new season. “The health and safety of our patrons, dancers, and staff remains our number one priority, and we are working with our medical task force to finalize our 2021-22 protocols. We will continue to monitor the latest CDC and local government guidelines, making any changes or adjustments as needed.”