Richmond Ballet brings back 'The Nutcracker' for holiday season, announces 2021-2022 season

The Richmond Ballet will be bringing "The Nutcracker" back to the Dominion Energy Center for live performances this holiday season, after having to skip last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This year marks the last chance for audiences to see the current "Nutcracker" production as the Ballet will debut updated costumes and brand new sets next year.
The Ballet also announced its 2021-2022 season, starting with the Studio Series on Sept. 14-23 and "Romeo and Juliet" on Feb. 18-20.
“We are extremely grateful to the audiences who joined us during the extraordinary 20/21 season, and we cannot wait to welcome even more patrons back to the theatre in the fall,” Stoner Winslett, artistic director, said in a statement announcing the new season. “The health and safety of our patrons, dancers, and staff remains our number one priority, and we are working with our medical task force to finalize our 2021-22 protocols. We will continue to monitor the latest CDC and local government guidelines, making any changes or adjustments as needed.”
The season’s Studio Series will explore works from the Ballet’s repertory, including Ben Stevenson’s "Three Preludes," Colin Connor’s "Vestiges," George Balanchine’s "Allegro Brilliante," and Stoner Winslett’s "Echoing Past." The Studio Series will also feature world premieres by associate artistic director Ma Cong and former Richmond Ballet dancer Tom Mattingly in the fall. The March version of Studio Three in March will feature new works by three female choreographers, Jennifer Archibald, Nancy Paradis, and Katarzyna Skarpetowska. The season will close in May "What’s Going On?," a world premiere by Val Caniparoli that will take a look at some of today’s most pressing societal issues.
2021-2022 Season
Studio One
Sept. 14-23
"Three Preludes" (Stevenson/Rachmaninoff)
Pas de Deux from "Vestiges" (Connor/Nyman)
World Premiere by Ma Cong
Studio Two
Oct. 26-31
"Allegro Brillante" (Balanchine/Tchaikovsky)
World Premiere by Tom Mattingly
"The Nutcracker" with Richmond Symphony
Dec. 11-23
(Winslett/Tchaikovsky)
"Romeo and Juliet" with Richmond Symphony
Feb. 18-20, 2022
(Burn/Prokofiev)
Studio Three
March 22-27, 2022
New Works by Jennifer Archibald, Nancy Paradis, and Katarzyna Skarpetowska
Studio Four
May 10-15, 2022
"Echoing Past" (Winslett/Mendelssohn-Hensel)
"What’s Going On?," a world premiere (Caniparoli/various artists)
Season subscriptions are now available by calling the Richmond Ballet Box Office at (804) 344-0906 ext. 224. Single tickets will go on sale in August. Visit richmondballet.com for more information.
