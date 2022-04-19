Richmond band that started with alumni of high school cadet bands seeking new members

First, there was the John Marshall Alumni Band, featuring musicians who had performed in the school’s long ago cadet corps band. Then, John Marshall’s longtime rival, Thomas Jefferson High, formed a similar group for alumni of its cadet band.

Over time, with alumni having graduated as long ago as the 1940s, the aging bands started to lose members. The groups helped each other, sending members to fill in gaps for performances, until finally their leaders decided it made more sense to simply merge the bands into one.

The band expanded to include cadet alumni from George Wythe High and now is open to any musician alumni of other schools in the area. Richmond Cadet Alumni Band and Friends is its new name.

“We’re trying to recruit more people to play,” said Howard Miller, 84, who founded the John Marshall band more than a decade ago. “We want to keep this thing going as long as we can.”

The band rehearses on Tuesday afternoons at Central Baptist Church in Chesterfield, and often performs at retirement communities and nursing homes.

“We got people in the band older than the people we’re playing for,” Miller said with a laugh.

The oldest members of the band are in their 90s, he said, the youngest in their 60s and 70s.

The band has about 35 members and is directed by John McAlister, the instrumental music director at Steward School. The band plays a varied repertoire, including Broadway and movie tunes, swing music and folk song and marches.

“This band loves marches,” said Miller, who plays tuba. “That’s what we played in high school.”

The band is scheduled to perform on Memorial Day at the Virginia War Memorial.

If you’re interested in joining the band, contact Miller at (804) 739-3086.