Richmond casino update: City launches survey seeking input from residents on resort casino

Richmond residents can weigh in on a possible resort casino within city limits by taking an online survey now through Dec. 14.

The survey will shape and guide the competitive process to select a resort casino operator and site, and outline the expectations for the city and its residents during the process.

Earlier this year, Gov. Ralph Northam signed a law that allowed for sports betting operations and the construction of five casinos in five Virginia cities, including Richmond and subject to city residents' approval by referendum. The referendum is likely to be on the ballot in Richmond in November 2021. On Election Day 2020, voters in the four other cities - Bristol, Danville, Norfolk and Portsmouth - overwhelmingly supported plans to build casinos there.

Richmond's survey results will inform the city's request for qualifications/proposals.

