Richmond doctor competes on Bear Grylls’ reality series 'World's Toughest Race' on Amazon

“It was incredible. We sailed a Fijian boat called a camakau. We had to build a bamboo raft and paddle it. There was lots of biking and canyoneering,” Spangler said.

What stands out most vividly in his mind was arriving at a 1,000-foot cliff in Fiji after an exhausting hike at night.

“We were sleep-deprived and spent hours trying to summit the massive climb,” he said.

Before the race, Spangler didn’t have any climbing experience.

“I had to buy a harness and take climbing lessons,” Spangler said. “I can’t wait to watch it on TV and see what it looks like. When we filmed, it was night. There was a helicopter flying over us while we climbed.”

Almost 200 cameras were used to film the epic race, including GoPros, drones, time-lapse and hand-held cameras. The Eco-Challenge was originally created by Burnett before the landmark “Survivor” series, running on different channels from 1995 to 2002.

The reboot is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video with 10 episodes.

Originally from Illinois, Spangler moved to Richmond for his residency and bought a mountain bike when he was finished in 2015.