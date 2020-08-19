Richmond EMT is now an American Girl doll - one of five 'Heroes With Heart' winners

Richmonder April O'Quinn is a doll.

The Richmond Ambulance Authority EMT was one of five winners nationwide of the American Girl "Heroes With Heart" contest earlier this year. The company, which makes the popular American Girl Dolls, held the contest to honor frontline workers. Families were asked to nominate someone who's making a difference in their lives by submitting a photo of their nominee and a written statement about how that person helped the community.

O'Quinn's niece, Lacey O'Quinn, of Texas, nominated her aunt.

The contest opened June 8 and ended June 26. Five grand-prize winners were announced, including April O'Quinn.

Grand-prize winners received a custom-made American Girl doll dressed in their hero’s likeness and a $200 American Girl gift card.

In a written statement, April O'Quinn said when her niece called to tell her, “Lacey was on the other side screaming that we had won! I was in shock," April O'Quinn said. "I didn’t know what to say so instead I cried for her."

She added: "The excitement and smiles as she opened her hero doll was all worth it.”