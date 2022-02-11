Richmond featured in New York Times as one of five cities going all out to celebrate Black history

Richmond was recently featured in the New York Times on Wednesday, as one of five cities going all out to celebrate Black History Month.

The article features Virginia's capitol, Philadelphia, Cleveland, San Antonio and Portland, Ore., as places who've made it a point not to overlook the trauma and triumphs of Black history during the month-long celebration in February.

Although the city still has a way to go to overcome years of overlooked history, Richmond is taking incremental steps to address its sorted history and embrace its legacy of Black culture, the New York Times reports.

"As the former capital of the Confederacy, Richmond is a city that is taking steps to both reckon with the racism of its past and share the rich legacy of Black history, and culture that has often been overlooked," Shayla Martin of the Times wrote. "This past September, after more than a year of protests supporting the removal of Confederate monuments, the city made headlines when a statue of the Confederate general, Robert E. Lee, was removed from Monument Avenue....While the new home of the statue is still unknown, the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia, a site that explores the Black experience in Virginia from enslavement to the present day, will work with other area institutions to decide where it will land."

Hamilton Glass's public art project Mending Walls — a organization driven to bring artist and people of diverse cultures together — is featured prominently as one of the reasons to visit Richmond during Black History Month.

Glass said it's great to see the world recognize that Richmond is trying to write a new name for itself and for Mending Walls to be brought into the spotlight.

"It's amazing to see the project growing and getting outside of Richmond," Glass said.

Behind the scenes, Glass says Mending Walls has gone out and spoken at events out of state to organizations and cities trying to adapt some of Mending Wall's values. He said he's most excited to see how Richmond's influence will have a ripple effect all over the country.

"Hopefully when people see that article and go and research the project, they understand that Richmond is changing," Glass said. "We're at a pivotal moment, trying to find this new identity for ourselves and not just been known as the former Confederate capitol."

The Times' article shows a mural created by Noah Scalin and Alfonso Perez. Scalin said he found out about the news while scanning LinkedIn.

"Sometimes my work gets shared and I say 'Oh look that's cool,'" Scalin said. "But when I saw this, I think I said, 'Wait this is a big deal.'"

Scalin is well known for his Webby award-winning Skull-A-Day blog. He's also exhibited installations in Times Square, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, the Mütter Museum and internationally.

The mural titled "Together We Rise," was a collaborative effort between Scalin and Perez, an artist born in Colombia who moved to Richmond in 2015. He's worked as the art program director with the Sacred Heart Center and co-director of the RVA Thrives' Art, Reconciliation and Civic Advocacy, connecting African American and Latin American youth with public art.

Scalin says the work depicts two people, back-to-back, supporting each other up to overcome the trauma of the past, present and future. He and Perez talked about the opportunity to represent their two cultures; Scalin who's from Richmond and Perez a Spanish speaking immigrant.

"Since neither of us are Black, we felt like there was a big responsibility and opportunity for us to ask ourselves what our views are, how we can be allies, how we can further the conversation," Scalin said.

"Together We Wise" is really about how two people of different cultures and backgrounds and collaborate, connect and support each other, Scalin said. Growing up in the shadow of the statues, Scalin said he's glad Richmond is stepping out of its past and celebrating its diverse culture and community.

"To have things written about this city and what is now, because often times we talk about the shadows of the past, but what Richmond really is is a really diver community that has a lot to say," Scalin said. "It just makes me really proud.

The New York Times article also features a host of activities happening in Richmond this February including: guided tours of historical sights with Black RVA, an initiative created by community leaders and Richmond Regional Tourism highlighting the Black experience, the Black History Museum, the Valentine Museum, highlighting Black-owned businesses and institutions and much more. Read the full New York Times article here.

Richmond's Mayor Levar Stoney responded to the article saying this is yet another way Richmond's artists are elevating the city's culture.

“This acknowledgement highlights the rich history and rich culture that’s still alive and well in the city of Richmond," Stoney said in a statement. "And it’s made possible thanks to the artists, artisans and advocates who call Richmond home and elevate that culture and history 365 days a year.”