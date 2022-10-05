Richmond Folk Fest artist to perform live from the Richmond Times-Dispatch

If you want to catch a “sneak peek” of sorts of this weekend’s Richmond Folk Festival, tune in to Richmond.com for a live performance from old-time musician Josh Bearman live from the Richmond Times-Dispatch newsroom on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

“I tend to go for songs that are either funny or strangely dark in an old-timey way,” Bearman said. He plays some “great, old British children’s ballads, that tend to deal in death and the supernatural.” He will also be performing a mix of bluegrass, Appalachian, early country and ragtime blues.

Bearman grew up in a “folk-y family” in western Loudoun County, where his father was a square dance caller. When he started playing guitar in the late ‘80s, he played what was popular at the time: Aerosmith and Nirvana. “I was very into punk and grunge music,” he said. But at the same time, he always retained a connection to his parents’ folk music.

Bearman started playing mandolin in square dance bands and, in college, fell in with a group of musicians playing old-time and bluegrass music and going to festivals and jams.

“I really enjoyed it. Meeting people you don’t know, having a shared repertoire of tunes and an instant shared connection,” Bearman said. “And I like to play fast.”

He joined The Hot Seats, a Virginia string band, in 2002, playing mandolin, banjo, guitar and bass. He toured extensively throughout the states and the United Kingdom, playing festivals, theaters, bars and pubs.

For the past 10 years, Bearman has been a middle school science educator and curriculum specialist with Richmond Public Schools. He also hosts ”The Edge of Americana,” a weekly bluegrass and old time music show on WRIR.

Bearman’s performance will be livestreamed on Richmond.com on Wednesday at 1 p.m. Bearman will be playing guitar and banjo; he’ll be joined by fellow musicians Rudy Bzdyk on fiddle and Jake Sellers on percussion, including a washboard, wood block and tin can.

The group’s performance is the fourth in the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s live concert series that showcases local talent and the city’s vibrant music scene.

If you want to see it, just go to Richmond.com and click on the livestream link at 1 p.m. The performance will also be archived on the site for later viewing.

The Richmond Folk Festival will bring 30 performers to six stages this Friday through Sunday at Richmond’s riverfront. The Richmond Folk Festival is free, although $10 donations are encouraged per visit. Bearman will be performing Saturday on the Family Stage at 12:30 p.m. and will be joined by his 6-year-old daughter for one song. For more information, visit www.richmondfolkfestival.org.