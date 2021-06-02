Richmond Folk Festival and 2nd Street Festival will be held this year

Two of Richmond's favorite festivals will return in-person this year.

The 2nd Street Festival will be held on Oct. 2-3 in Jackson Ward.

The Richmond Folk Festival will be held on Oct. 8-10 on Richmond's riverfront.

Last year, both events were held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We look forward to getting back to in-person festivals," Stephen Lecky with Venture Richmond, organizer of both events, said in a statement. "Now more than ever we know how important it is for us to come together safely in a shared celebration of culture and experiences."

This will be the 17th year for the Richmond Folk Festival, which typically draws between 150,000 to 200,000 people over three days, and the 33rd year for the 2nd Street Festival, which typically draws around 50,000 people.

More information will follow as COVID-19 protocols and guidelines continue to change. Check www.venturerichmond.com for updates.

But for now, consider this a "save the date" for the Richmond Folk Festival and the 2nd Street Festival.