 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Richmond Folk Festival and 2nd Street Festival will be held this year
0 comments
breaking top story

Richmond Folk Festival and 2nd Street Festival will be held this year

  • 0
20191014_MET_FOLK_AWE13

Cheryl Marcia Maroney walked off the stage with the Legendary Ingramettes to dance with members of the audience on the last day of the Richmond Folk Festival on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND

Two of Richmond's favorite festivals will return in-person this year.

The 2nd Street Festival will be held on Oct. 2-3 in Jackson Ward.

The Richmond Folk Festival will be held on Oct. 8-10 on Richmond's riverfront.

Last year, both events were held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We look forward to getting back to in-person festivals," Stephen Lecky with Venture Richmond, organizer of both events, said in a statement. "Now more than ever we know how important it is for us to come together safely in a shared celebration of culture and experiences."

This will be the 17th year for the Richmond Folk Festival, which typically draws between 150,000 to 200,000 people over three days, and the 33rd year for the 2nd Street Festival, which typically draws around 50,000 people.

More information will follow as COVID-19 protocols and guidelines continue to change. Check www.venturerichmond.com for updates.

But for now, consider this a "save the date" for the Richmond Folk Festival and the 2nd Street Festival.

ccurran@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6151

Twitter: @collcurran

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ signals that the box office is back

Colleen Curran covers arts and entertainment for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. She writes the weekly column Top Five Weekend Events.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rejected titles for 25 popular films
Movies

Rejected titles for 25 popular films

Titles can drastically change how a film is perceived by audiences. Take, for example, “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?” in place of “Blade Runner” or “The Lunch Bunch” over “The Breakfast Club."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News