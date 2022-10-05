Richmond Folk Festival brings Grammy-winning bluesman, Mexican marimba and 79ers Gang

When the National Folk Festival debuted in Richmond in 2005 for the first year of its three-year run, the hope was that it would be successful enough to spawn a local festival in the years that followed.

Expectations were exceeded.

Now known as the Richmond Folk Festival, the 18th version of the event will be staged Friday through Sunday along the city’s downtown riverfront, featuring — as it has from the beginning — a culturally wide array of folk and traditional arts. As always, admission is free.

The three-day event is presented by Venture Richmond Events, in partnership with the National Council for the Traditional Arts, the Center for Cultural Vibrancy, Virginia Humanities, the Children’s Museum of Richmond, and the city of Richmond.

“I couldn’t have imagined 18 years ago that I would be putting together the [2022] Folk Festival,” said Stephen Lecky, director of events for Venture Richmond who was here at the beginning, serving as manager of the National Folk Festival during its three years, then staying on when the national event moved to Butte, Mont.

The goal of the National Folk Festival has always been to go to a host city and “essentially plant a seed,” Lecky said, in hopes that a similar festival would continue. It certainly worked in Richmond, where crowds estimated at 200,000 generally attend the weekend event every year.

“I think the scale and the amount of people that this event has touched has shocked me over the years,” Lecky said. “I rarely meet a person who doesn’t say something nice about the event or how important it is to them or [share] a story about how they met their future wife there or whatever it might be.

“The Folk Festival is … very Richmond, and that’s a cool thing.”

Turnout for the 2021 festival, coming off the virtual-only event in 2020 due to COVID-19, was not quite up to previous years: Rainy weather and the pandemic kept attendance to about 150,000.

“This time last year, things were back in swing, but not totally,” he said, “but now things are totally back in swing. We’re hoping our numbers get back up to normal, assuming we have a good [weather] weekend.”

There will be the usual assortment of food vendors — Thai and Filipino, jerk chicken, empanadas and barbecue, as well as a variety of vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free offerings — and marketplace options. Also returning will be the Bucket Brigade — volunteers toting orange buckets, collecting donations to help cover the costs of the festival. Numerous sponsors make the festival possible, but individuals can greatly help, festival organizers say. The suggested donation is $10 per person per day.

In terms of entertainment, the festival will present performers on six stages scattered about the riverfront. As in previous years, the programming committee has sought to bring in the finest traditional artists from across the nation and, in some cases, the world.

“They’re all great; they’re all so very different and so very wonderful,” Lecky said of the performers lined up for the festival. “The beautiful thing about the Folk Festival is a lot of people may have never heard about a lot of these performers, but they leave feeling captivated and maybe that they found one of their new favorite acts or found a genre of music they never knew existed.”

Best advice?

“Let your ears lead the way,” Lecky said.

***

Grammy-winning hill country blues performer Cedric Burnside will open the festival at 6:30 p.m. Friday on the Altria Stage. Earlier this year, Burnside, a guitarist, drummer and singer-songwriter from north Mississippi, won the Grammy for best traditional blues album for “I Be Trying.”

Burnside, 44, grew up in the musical tradition. His grandfather, R.L. Burnside, is a hill country blues icon whose house parties included musicians such as Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf, and his father, Calvin Jackson, plays drums.

“It was in my blood to play the blues,” he has said.

By age 13, he was on tour drumming for his grandfather’s band. He’s released nine albums, toured worldwide and won numerous awards.

“Cedric is going to be a great show,” Lecky said.

The wide range of genres represented include bluegrass and honky-tonk, zydeco, a Korean folk music tradition that includes drumming, dancing and singing and a fusion of Mexican marimba with cumbia, punk and ska. There also will be a Moroccan women’s ensemble, a Brazilian accordionist and the Mardi Gras-like spectacle of the 79ers Gang, performing New Orleans Black Masking Carnival music.

***

In the Virginia Folklife Area, instrument-making will be a focus. Instrument-making has a rich tradition in Southwest Virginia, and Chris Testerman is right in the middle of it.

A little more than 20 years ago, Testerman, now 37, was an eager young apprentice, starting to learn the craft from some of the best in and around Grayson County, where he grew up. Now, he is a respected instrument-maker all his own, mentoring young apprentices as he passes along his artistry to the next generation.

“He is definitely keeping the circle unbroken!” said Emily Spencer, his music teacher at Mount Rogers Combined School, which when Testerman attended was the modern version of a one-room schoolhouse with 13 grades under one roof. (The school closed in 2011.) He was one of the rare students in the sprawling, mountainous county who lived close enough to walk to school.

“He was an amazing student in our music program. ... One of the best years of players was during his time,” Spencer said of Testerman, a gifted fiddler who also plays guitar and banjo, his first instrument, which Spencer introduced him to in elementary school. Spencer and Testerman are now teaching colleagues in the Junior Appalachian Musicians program just across the line in North Carolina.

“Music totally made a huge difference in his life, and became his life,” Spencer said. “Now he is sharing with others through his music, lutherie, and teaching.”

He was still in school when he learned to make his first fiddle from Audrey Hash Ham, the daughter of legendary instrument-maker Albert Hash, who had lived just down the road in Whitetop. Much of the Grayson County family tree of instrument-makers runs through Hash.

Though Hash died a couple of years before Testerman was born, Testerman knew a lot about Hash: A grandparent knew him well, and he’d always known Ham. He also learned about Hash from Spencer, who had played in the Whitetop Mountain Band with Hash and was married to Hash’s brother-in-law.

He once saw a picture of one of Hash’s fiddles: A peacock surrounded by flowers was carved on the back, and the decorative scroll at the top of the neck was a parrot’s head.

“I thought that was just the prettiest thing I’ve ever seen,” said Testerman, who years later had an opportunity to purchase that fiddle and did.

The name of the school’s string band, in which Testerman played? The Albert Hash Memorial Band.

So, all of those circumstances did indeed attract him to consider taking up the craft of making musical instruments, but what really inspired him to take that first step with Ham was slightly more down to earth.

“I didn’t have a fiddle,” Testerman said. “That was kind of a means to get one.”

When he first showed up at Ham’s workshop, he said Ham handed him a thick piece of maple and some sandpaper and told him to get to work. A lot of people used to show up at Ham’s workshop, Testerman said, not all of them with the sort of work ethic required to see a project through.

“I guess she wanted to see if I was going to work or not,” he said. “I didn’t really know any better.”

He started sanding, and, later on, when he had the fiddle almost complete, she gave him a knife. Took him about a year, but he finished the fiddle — and earned the respect of Ham, who then knew he was serious. They worked side-by-side after that, and years later, when Testerman expressed an interest in learning to build a mountain dulcimer, Ham, who was no longer making them, directed him to Walter Messick, a former Lutheran minister who had given up the pulpit to make dulcimers full time after being taught by Ham and her father. Testerman was Messick’s apprentice in the 2013 class of the Virginia Folklife Apprenticeship Program.

“I’d known Walt Messick since I was a little kid,” said Testerman, who grew up on land behind the church but acknowledges he didn’t even know what a dulcimer was back then. “He visited with my grandparents, and I went to Bible school at that church.”

Less than a decade after being an apprentice in the Virginia Folklife program, Testerman was back in it — as a mentor. His two apprentices? Young women — Karlie Keepfer and Sophia Burnett — learning to make their first instruments. All three will be in the Virginia Folklife Area on Saturday and Sunday, and Testerman will play in the Instrument Makers Jam on the Center for Cultural Vibrancy Virginia Folklife Stage on Sunday.

“Well, I feel like it’s an honor, really,” Testerman said, when asked about teaching the next generation of instrument-makers, which he has done beyond the apprenticeship program. “It’s nice to be able to pass it on. I feel it’s important for me … to do for others what Audrey did for me.”

As for Ham, she and Testerman remained close, and when she died in 2013, she left Testerman the custom tools her father had made and that she had used in her workshop. Testerman uses them still in his basement workshop at his home in Independence.

“I feel like Audrey’s still taking care of me,” he said.

***

Venture Richmond’s Lecky mentioned a sign that says the Folk Festival represents “Richmond at its best.”

“And we feel that’s the truth,” he said. “You see a lot of smiling faces at the Folk Festival, a lot of happy people.

“We want people to come patient; we want people to come willing to experience new things, whether it be new tastes with food or new sounds with a band or a new sight with people they might see. Being open-minded is really critical at this festival. The key to having a good experience is to come with an open mind.”

Lecky said some visitors meticulously plot out their schedule before they arrive; others go with the flow, wandering from place to place. Either approach is fine.

The festival, he said, “has truly become such a symbolic weekend for Richmond to come together … and just have a really good time and listen to some really cool music.”