Richmond Folk Festival records highest ever attendance with 230,000 visitors

The Richmond Times-Dispatch is getting in the Folk Fest spirit with a performance from Virginia folklife performer Josh Bearman.
After three days of picture-perfect fall weather and 30 artists from all over the world on six stages, the
Richmond Folk Festival drew its largest ever attendance this year.
“The 2022 estimated total attendance was 230,000, our largest crowd ever," Stephen Lecky, director of events at Venture Richmond which hosts the event, said.
The Folk Festival sold out of official Folk Festival t-shirts on Saturday.
The Bucket Brigade and online donations drew $125,000 in donations, the highest amount ever.
“We could not be more pleased with the results of this past weekend’s Richmond Folk Festival. Venture Richmond works in conjunction with our producing partners for a year to put together the pieces that make the event. But it’s the musicians, artists, vendors, volunteers, security personnel, sound and stage crew, cleanup crew and most definitely the Folk Festival fans that make it ‘Richmond at its Best!’,” Lecky said.
Social media accounts across Richmond were filled with ecstatic images from the three-day festival, with many calling out their favorite performers. Son Rompe Pera, a Mexican marimba, cumbia and punk band, were a big hit on the Altria stage Sunday night, as well as Cedric Burnside's hill country blues, Moorish griot from Noura Mint Seymali and many more.
PHOTOS: Sunday at the Richmond Folk Festival
Members of Black Umfolosi performed on the Altria Stage Sunday 10/9/2022 on the final day of the Richmond Folk Festival.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Visitors walk between venues after a visit to the family section Sunday 10/9/2022 on the final day of the Richmond Folk Festival.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
A couple dances to the music of Felipe Hostins at the Dominion Energy Dance Pavilion Sunday 10/9/2022 on the final day of the Richmond Folk Festival.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Patrons walk between venues Sunday 10/9/2022, on the final day of the Richmond Folk Festival.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Patrons crossed the foot bridge to Browns Island Sunday 10/9/2022 on the final day of the Richmond Folk Festival.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Volunteers collected donations on Sunday 10/9/2022 on the final day of the Richmond Folk Festival.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Dancers enjoying the music at the Dominion Energy Dance Pavilion stage Sunday 10/9/2022 on the final day of the Richmond Folk Festival.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Dancers enjoying the music at Dominion Energy Dance Pavilion stage Sunday 10/9/2022 on the final day of the Richmond Folk Festival.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Folk festival visitors make at stop at the James River Sunday 10/9/2022 on the final day of the Richmond Folk Festival.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
PHOTOS: Saturday at the Richmond Folk Festival
A member of the Korean Performing Arts Institute of Chicago participated in “Sound in Motion: Dance, Percussion, and Rhythm” on Saturday.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Joyce Fontenot, right, and Mayra Roldan dance to the music of Andre Thierry at the CarMax Stage, Saturday 10/8/2022 in Richmond.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
LEFT: Nani Noam Vazana sang Ladino songs on the Altria Stage during the Richmond Folk Festival on Saturday. RIGHT: Aron Carpenter (center) and some children played drums in the family area of the Folk Festival.
Photos by JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
John Gregory and his 3-year-old son, Campbell, listened to Josh Bearman perform on the Family Stage during the Folk Festival on Saturday.
Photos by JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Aron (cq) Carpenter, center, played the drums along with the kids Saturday 10/8/2022 in the family area of he Richmond Folk Festival.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
LEFT: People lined the grassy amphitheater at the Altria Stage on Saturday. RIGHT: At the CarMax Stage, a member of a Moroccan folk group took part in “Sound in Motion: Dance, Percussion, and Rhythm.”
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Attendees lined the grassy amphitheater at the Altria Stage, Saturday 10/8/2022 during the Richmond Folk Festival.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Attendees walked among the different stages Saturday 10/8/2022 during the Richmond Folk Festival.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
PHOTOS: Friday at the Richmond Folk Festival
ABOVE: Jesse Daniel performed honky-tonk music on Friday during the Richmond Folk Festival, which continues through Sunday. RIGHT: Black Umfolosi, an a cappella and traditional dance group, took to the stage Friday.
BELOW: Visitors sat as Cedric Burnside performed hill country blues.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Cedric Burnside performed his hill country blues at the Altria stage on the first night of the Richmond Folk Festival, Friday 10/7/2022.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Visitors to the Altria stage listened as Cedric Burnside performed his hill country blues on the first night of the Richmond Folk Festival, Friday 10/7/2022.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Visitors to the the Richmond Folk Festival checked out the booths along Tredegar, Friday 10/7/2022.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH