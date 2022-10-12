 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richmond Folk Festival records highest ever attendance with 230,000 visitors

The Richmond Times-Dispatch is getting in the Folk Fest spirit with a performance from Virginia folklife performer Josh Bearman.

After three days of picture-perfect fall weather and 30 artists from all over the world on six stages, the Richmond Folk Festival drew its largest ever attendance this year.

“The 2022 estimated total attendance was 230,000, our largest crowd ever," Stephen Lecky, director of events at Venture Richmond which hosts the event, said.

The Folk Festival sold out of official Folk Festival t-shirts on Saturday.

The Bucket Brigade and online donations drew $125,000 in donations, the highest amount ever.

“We could not be more pleased with the results of this past weekend’s Richmond Folk Festival. Venture Richmond works in conjunction with our producing partners for a year to put together the pieces that make the event. But it’s the musicians, artists, vendors, volunteers, security personnel, sound and stage crew, cleanup crew and most definitely the Folk Festival fans that make it ‘Richmond at its Best!’,” Lecky said.

Social media accounts across Richmond were filled with ecstatic images from the three-day festival, with many calling out their favorite performers. Son Rompe Pera, a Mexican marimba, cumbia and punk band, were a big hit on the Altria stage Sunday night, as well as Cedric Burnside's hill country blues, Moorish griot from Noura Mint Seymali and many more.

Colleen Curran is the living editor for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. She also covers arts and entertainment, pop culture and social media.

