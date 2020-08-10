Richmond gospel trio Resound will be progressing to the next level on "America's Got Talent."
Resound is one of the top 44 acts that will proceed to the live shows on the reality talent competition.
The Richmond group's air date has yet to be determined, but the live shows will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at Universal Studios Hollywood. There will be 15 live shows with 11 acts performing on each episode.
"America's Got Talent" airs at 8 p.m. on NBC.
Original story posted June 5, 2020:
Richmond gospel trio Resound will be performing on the reality TV show "America's Got Talent" on Tuesday, June 9 at 8 p.m. on NBC.
The local gospel group, comprised of Jessica Fox, Joseph Clarke and Mariah Hargrove, sing gospel songs, mostly a cappella. They became a hit online, winning a large following on Facebook with its uploads of videos.
Now in its 15th season, the "AGT" judges include Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel.
Resound are managed by Richmond-based Spacebomb. They've released two of their singles on the Spacebomb label: "Black History" (2017) and "I Will Always Love You" (2018). The trio also appears as background vocalists on many Spacebomb productions.
For more about Resound, check out their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/officialresound.
