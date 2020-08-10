Weather Alert

...CLUSTERS OF THUNDERSTORMS WITH HEAVY RAIN WILL AFFECT WESTERN CHESTERFIELD...SOUTHEASTERN GOOCHLAND...HENRICO...SOUTHERN HANOVER AND SOUTHEASTERN POWHATAN COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF RICHMOND... AT 127 PM EDT, THUNDERSTORMS WITH HEAVY RAIN WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM LAUREL TO MOSELEY. MOVEMENT WAS SOUTHEAST AT 15 MPH. RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. THE THREAT FOR LOCALIZED FLOODING IN URBAN AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS REMAINS VERY HIGH DUE TO RECENT HEAVY RAINFALL. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... RICHMOND, VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY, TUCKAHOE, MOSELEY, HIGHLAND SPRINGS, DOWNTOWN RICHMOND, BON AIR, VIRGINIA UNION UNIVERSITY, UNIVERSITY OF RICHMOND, MECHANICSVILLE, MANAKIN, SABOT, LAUREL, WYNDHAM, CHESTERFIELD COURT HOUSE, BENSLEY, EAST HIGHLAND PARK, GLEN ALLEN, LAKESIDE AND BELLWOOD. MOTORISTS SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION IN THE VICINITY OF THESE STORMS. BE PREPARED FOR RAPID CHANGES IN WEATHER AND ROAD CONDITIONS. HEAVY RAIN COULD CAUSE PONDING OF WATER ON ROADS, AND POSSIBLE MINOR FLOODING OF DITCHES AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS.