Richmond Greek Festival 2021 planned for June canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
Richmond Greek Festival 2021 planned for June canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

20190601_MET_GREEK_BB01

The annual Richmond Greek Festival will now be held in late August. Niassimus, sam, tem reium que solorumendae

 2019, BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH Organizers have canceled the 2020 Richmond Greek Festival, which welcomed over 30,000 attendees in years past.

The Richmond Greek Festival, which was scheduled for June 3 to June 6, has been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"We begin preparations for our festival months in advance and with the current health climate, we are unable to do that while adhering to health and safety regulations," Andrea Baker, a spokesperson for the Richmond Greek Festival, said via email.

"However, we're not giving up just yet-- we're exploring options to bring you a version of the Richmond Greek Festival you know and love later this year. Please stay tuned to our website and social media for updates," she added.

Last year's Richmond Greek Festival, which was moved from late May to late August, was also canceled due to the pandemic.

The annual event, which was first held in 1976, typically draws over 30,000 people to Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral in the Near West End.

ccurran@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6151

Twitter: @collcurran

Colleen Curran covers arts and entertainment for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. She writes the weekly column Top Five Weekend Events.

