Richmond Greek Festival 2021 planned for June canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

The Richmond Greek Festival, which was scheduled for June 3 to June 6, has been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"We begin preparations for our festival months in advance and with the current health climate, we are unable to do that while adhering to health and safety regulations," Andrea Baker, a spokesperson for the Richmond Greek Festival, said via email.

"However, we're not giving up just yet-- we're exploring options to bring you a version of the Richmond Greek Festival you know and love later this year. Please stay tuned to our website and social media for updates," she added.

Last year's Richmond Greek Festival, which was moved from late May to late August, was also canceled due to the pandemic.

The annual event, which was first held in 1976, typically draws over 30,000 people to Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral in the Near West End.