Richmond Greek Festival canceled for third consecutive year

Bad news, Richmond.

The Richmond Greek Festival will not be returning in May or June this year, due to supply chain limitations and “out of an abundance of caution,” according to festival organizers.

One of the most popular festivals in Richmond, the Greek Festival has not been held since 2019 due to the pandemic.

The annual event, which was first held in 1976, typically draws over 30,000 people to Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral in the West End.

There will be a Richmond Mini-Greek Festival from September 22-24 which will include a drive-thru and seated dining inside. Check out their website and social media for more updates closer to the date of the mini-festival.

So, no “Opa!” for us under white tents this spring, Richmond.

But on the bright side, the Lebanese Food Festival will be returning to Glen Allen this year after a two year hiatus.

The Lebanese Food Festival will be held May 13-15 at St. Anthony Maronite Church, 4611 Sadler Road, in Glen Allen.

At the Lebanese Food Festival, roughly 30,000 people attend every year for homemade Mediterranean food like stuffed grape leaves and shish kabobs and to watch traditional Lebanese music and dancing.

Check out the Lebanese Food Festival website for a full menu: http://www.lebanesefoodfestival.com/