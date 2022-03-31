Richmond Greek Festival canceled for third consecutive year

Dancers performed Friday at the Greek Festival, which continues through Sunday.
BOB BROWN/Times-Dispatch
There won't be a Richmond Greek Festival again this year. (Photo 2019)
BOB BROWN
Elizabeth Clarke, from Richmond, shows off the lunch she just bought at the 44th annual Richmond Greek Festival in the parking lot of Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Richmond, VA Friday, May 31, 2019. The festival runs through Sunday.
The Richmond Greek Festival will not be returning in May or June this year, due to supply chain limitations and “out of an abundance of caution,” according to festival organizers.
One of the most popular festivals in Richmond, the Greek Festival has not been held since 2019 due to the pandemic.
The annual event, which was first held in 1976, typically draws over 30,000 people to Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral in the West End.
There will be a Richmond Mini-Greek Festival from September 22-24 which will include a drive-thru and seated dining inside. Check out their website and social media for more updates closer to the date of the mini-festival.
So, no “Opa!” for us under white tents this spring, Richmond.
But on the bright side, the Lebanese Food Festival will be returning to Glen Allen this year after a two year hiatus.
Mrs. Yoder's Kitchen — Metro-Richmond's family run, fresh donut food truck — is shutting down it's operations until further notice, according to a statement the company left on Facebook. Current owners Lucas Miller and his brother-in-law Samuel Amaya are in the process of acquiring a new operator.
Jada Pinkett Smith found her struggle with hair loss at the center of an unexpected controversy at the Oscars, after her husband Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock in response to a joke he made about her shaved head.
Elizabeth Clarke, from Richmond, shows off the lunch she just bought at the 44th annual Richmond Greek Festival in the parking lot of Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Richmond, VA Friday, May 31, 2019. The festival runs through Sunday.